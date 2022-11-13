The Edmonds Diversity Film Series continues with a showing of Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon at the Edmonds Theater. Screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December). Each screening presents a film related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO