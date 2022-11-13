Man fatally struck in head with wooden board in NYC

A man was fatally struck in the head with a wooden board during a fight in Queens early Sunday, cops said.

Esvin Vasquez, 23, was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them struck him in the head with the board in front of a gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m., police said.

The group then fled south on Junction Boulevard.

Esvin Vasquez was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them struck him in the head with the board. Citizen

The scene of the incident in Corona, Queens on Sunday. Ellis Kaplan

Vasquez was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

No arrests have been made.