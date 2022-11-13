Man fatally struck in head with wooden board in NYC
A man was fatally struck in the head with a wooden board during a fight in Queens early Sunday, cops said.
Esvin Vasquez, 23, was involved in a dispute with “a large group of males” when one of them struck him in the head with the board in front of a gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m., police said.
The group then fled south on Junction Boulevard.
Vasquez was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but couldn’t be saved.
No arrests have been made.
