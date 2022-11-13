ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Tom Brady Cracks Randy Moss Joke After Epic Trick Play Fail in Bucs-Seahawks

Brady cracks Randy Moss joke after epic fail on Bucs' trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's a good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Sunday, because it meant Tom Brady could laugh off one of his most embarrassing plays in recent memory. During the third quarter of...
NBC Washington

NFL Germany Fans Sing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads' at Munich's Allianz Arena

NFL Germany fans sing ‘Country Roads’ at Allianz Arena originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL played its first game in Germany on Sunday morning. The league brought Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Munich, home of Oktoberfest, to take on the Seattle Seahawks in front of a packed crowd at the Allianz Arena. The Bucs went on to defeat the Seahawks 21-16 – a win that Brady enjoyed for more reasons than one.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Washington

NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy

Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure. McDaniels' group is 2-7 on...
NBC Washington

QB Derek Carr Gets Emotional After Raiders' Latest Crushing Loss

Derek Carr gets emotional after Raiders' latest crushing loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Las Vegas Raiders' frustrating 2022 season appears to be weighing on their quarterback. After the Raiders suffered yet another crushing loss on Sunday, this time falling 25-20 to the Indianapolis Colts in Jeff Saturday's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Washington

Stock Report: Commanders Shock the NFL With Incredible Win Over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Who is this team and what have they done with the Commanders?. Washington played its absolute best of the season on Monday night and in the process took down the league's last undefeated team in the Eagles. The Commanders offense dominated possession throughout the contest, controlling the clock for an unthinkable 40 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy