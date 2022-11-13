ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
CLEVELAND, OH
25newsnow.com

German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home

CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
CANTON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Bring the Family to Make a Mess at the Akron Art Museum

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy making a mess. So you can join your kids at the Akron Art Museum’s Mess Makers day. There guest artist Jasmine will help your kids create critters in clay. Or they can play with spice-scented paints that evoke mulled cider and other fall treats: cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, brown sugar, ginger, pumpkin, thyme. There’ll also be the chance to use various things found in nature (leaves, sticks, feathers) as brushes for unique effects.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Ohio community rallies to replace girl's walker after hers was stolen

STOW, Ohio (WKRC/WOIO/CBS Newspath) - A young Ohio girl got her independence back after her walker was stolen from her driveway. Gabriella Gennarelli's 9-year-old daughter, Valentina, has cerebral palsy and needs her walker to help her get around. "Without that, she's totally dependent on someone else for everything," Gennarelli told...
STOW, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
AKRON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest

VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
RAVENNA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy