Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
ESPN
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
The Hockey News Podcast: Apologizing to NHL Coaches
Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens discuss the Islanders' hot start, predict Bo Horvat's next contract, list NHL coaches who deserve apologies and more.
FOX Sports
Oilers host the Kings after Barrie's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (10-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings after Tyson Barrie scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Edmonton has gone 9-7-0 overall with a...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Have 3 Good Options if Head Coach Boudreau is Fired
It appears it’s not a matter of if, but when head coach Bruce Boudreau is fired. This after a monster season in 2021-22 that saw the Vancouver Canucks go 32-15-10 with him behind the bench following a slow 8-15-2 start under Travis Green. But that was then and this is now, and the Canucks are struggling to keep their heads above water in 2022-23 with the same coach that fans lovingly chanted “Bruce there it is!” after every goal/win last season.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Claude Giroux has emotional return to Philadelphia, Devils just keep winning
Another weekend has come and gone in the NHL. We saw an emotional homecoming in Philadelphia and one team's winning streak reach nine games. Let's take a look at the top plays and storylines from the weekend that was in the NHL ranks. Goal of the weekend: Tage Thompson steals...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Braden Schneider Is Reminiscent of Berard & Redden
Second-year defenseman Braden Schneider shows signs of being like two former New York Rangers’ rearguards, Bryan Berard and Wade Redden. Schneider has displayed offensive skill while stepping up for some big hits thus far in his first two NHL seasons with the Rangers. Breaking Down Berard. Berard was known...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll Finally On the Mend After Shoulder and Ankle Injuries
Last week, Toronto’s goaltending depth never looked so thin. What a difference a week can make. With Matt Murray set to return on from an adductor injury on Tuesday and Ilya Samsonov taking part in his first practice since sustaining a knee injury last week, word comes that Joseph Woll will finally take part in a full team practice, albeit with the Toronto Marlies, for the first time in months.
Hawks' Hossa still can't believe his number will be retired
History will be made in Chicago on Sunday when Marian Hossa's No. 81 is officially raised to the United Center rafters. He's the only player in Blackhawks history to wear that number and will obviously be the last. Hossa spent eight of his 19 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he...
NHL
FLAMESTV PODCAST - FLAMES WIN HIGH-SCORING THRILLER
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 15.11.22. Schwindt helps red-hot Wranglers win four of their last five. It's been a good stretch. The red-hot Wranglers head into the week having picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games (4-0-1). OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION. Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting...
FOX Sports
Nashville takes on Minnesota in Central Division play
Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Tuesday. Nashville has gone 6-8-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Predators rank eighth...
Comments / 0