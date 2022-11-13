ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
SEATTLE, WA
The Staten Island Advance

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday

A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Chicago White Sox Rumors: Sox in on trading for this catcher

After a season that saw the Chicago White Sox finish at an even 81-81, it is very clear the team needs to improve in key areas this offseason. Defensively, the White Sox struggled tremendously. The South Siders were also in the bottom half of the league in scoring, which would clearly lead many to believe that they are interested in upgrading several spots this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision

Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals linked to outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

Known mostly for his glove, former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is being linked to the St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals already have a plethora of outfield options on their roster, but many in the industry expect them to look at more outfield options this offseason. Former Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is the latest to be linked to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: Trade proposals for rumored catcher targets

Linked to a variety of catchers on the trade market, here are proposals that St. Louis could make. With the catcher position being the number one target for the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason, many are speculated that the best place to acquire the heir to Yadier Molina is on the trade market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Select Grayson Rodriguez, Four Others

The Orioles announced that they have added five players to their roster in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are right-handers Grayson Rodriguez, Seth Johnson and Noah Denoyer, along with lefty Drew Rom and shortstop Joey Ortiz.
FanSided

The Cardinals would make a huge mistake signing these starting pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals may decide to spend money on a starting pitcher this offseason, but signing any of these players would be a major mistake. With money to spend this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals may find themselves handing out some pretty big contracts. Even though fans would love them to spend money, who they spend it on matters a lot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Camden Chat

Adley Rutschman is the runner-up in AL Rookie of the Year voting

The Orioles will have to wait at least one more year to break their drought of having a player win one of the major BBWAA postseason awards. Their only hope for this year, Adley Rutschman, was announced as the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year on Monday night. Rutschman fell shy of the winner, outfielder Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners. Rodríguez was a near-unanimous choice.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

