Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Tomahawk Nation
FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
After beating Syracuse 38-3 in its ACC finale, Florida State Seminoles football has moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings. In the latest edition of the 2022 rankings, the Playoff Committee has slotted Florida State at No. 19 after having the team at No. 23 last week. Florida State...
CFB Playoff Rankings: Florida State & UCF 'Back-to-Back'
Florida State and UCF placed next to each other in the College Football Playoff rankings, earned distinction as the two best teams in Florida.
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
FSU running back earns ACC Player of the Week honors after third consecutive career game
Three awards in three weeks for the breakout redshirt sophomore.
Gators Top QB Target DJ Lagway Sets Commitment Date
Florida made waves by securing top 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada last week. Can the Gators land one of 2024's top passers next month in DJ Lagway?
Former Gators OL Josh Braun Visiting Seminoles
Former Florida offensive lineman Josh Braun is visiting the Gators' in-state rival.
Former Florida State quarterback praises Mike Norvell, Seminoles
It's hard not to see the momentum building in Tallahassee.
Florida football: Gators could sneak into the top 25 tonight
Tonight, the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released. While Florida football has been on the outside looking in for the last few weeks, they may sneak into the top 25 tonight. The Gators are on a bit of a winning streak and have looked dominant...
Florida State's Trey Benson Sets Career High for Third Week in a Row
The transfer running break is tearing apart defenses.
Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida
Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off
Yardbarker
Miami looking for faster start against retooling Florida A&M
Although the Miami Hurricanes have won their first two games, they are still looking for a complete performance. The Hurricanes hope to achieve it when they host Florida A&M on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami (2-0) has trailed at halftime in each of its wins over Lafayette and...
seminoles.com
Basketball Game Time For Tonight Changed To 8:00 P.M.
Tonight’s men’s basketball game against Troy has been moved to an 8:00 p.m. start and the game will now be televised live on the ACC Network. FSU had been scheduled to tipoff tonight at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, but will fill the television slot planned for the University of Virginia’s game against Northern Iowa.
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
WCJB
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
Thomasville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
WCJB
Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
Lake City, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Santa Fe HS soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:01.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
