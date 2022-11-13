ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
The Spun

NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish

The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football. Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
numberfire.com

Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
FanSided

Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake

The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
TAMPA, FL
Glamour

Tom Brady Has ‘Zero’ Regrets About Returning to Football Despite Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady is standing by the decision that seemingly led to the end of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During a recent press conference, the NFL quarterback was asked if he regrets coming out of retirement to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though the question was asked in regard to the Buccaneer's rough season, his return reportedly caused significant tension with his now ex-wife.
TAMPA, FL

