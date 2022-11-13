Read full article on original website
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Was Screaming At Matt LaFleur During Cowboys Game
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. In a story that seems to reemerge every couple of weeks, Rodgers again is facing criticism after cameras caught the quarterback screaming at head coach Matt LaFleur in the ...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
Pat McAfee Savagely Trolls Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Over Jeff Saturday Comments
Mess with the bull and you’ll get the horns. NFL translation? Put the Indianapolis Colts and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday on blast, Pat McAfee is going to have some fun at your expense. Bill Cowher found that out the hard way. Prior to Week 10 action in...
Former Dolphins RB calls out Tua Tagovailoa haters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been putting on a show through the first 10 games of the 2022 season. In his most recent appearance, against the Cleveland Browns, he completed 78.1% of his attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns. This caused former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake to...
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
Fans were livid with Rams backup John Wolford after his overthrow led to Cooper Kupp's injury
The Los Angeles Rams went into Sunday’s Week 10 game with the Arizona Cardinals knowing that the quarterback situation was going to be a struggle with Matthew Stafford inactive. But at the same time, they would have liked to see backup quarterback John Wolford be competent with his decision making and pass placement.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football. Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs...
Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills
Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Loss to Buccaneers 'a real opportunity missed'
Seahawks fans clearly enjoyed themselves during yesterday’s five-point loss to the Buccaneers in Germany, even if the end result wasn’t what they wanted. Nevertheless, Seattle had a chance to beat a potential playoff opponent and serious NFC contender, regardless of what their record might indicate. A win yesterday...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake
The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
Tom Brady Has ‘Zero’ Regrets About Returning to Football Despite Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady is standing by the decision that seemingly led to the end of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During a recent press conference, the NFL quarterback was asked if he regrets coming out of retirement to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though the question was asked in regard to the Buccaneer's rough season, his return reportedly caused significant tension with his now ex-wife.
