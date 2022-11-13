Read full article on original website
Witham Health Services Foundation to award loans to medical students
The Witham Health Services Foundation will award loans totaling $2,400 per year to Boone County residents who are enrolled in college or who plan to attend college in pursuit of a degree in a medical profession. According to a release from the foundation, applicants must be legal residents of Boone...
Through the roof: Roofing company supports employees, communities
Growing up with parents in the roofing industry, siblings Gene and Randy Judd were no strangers to the hardships associated with the seasonal nature of the business. Randy said growing up in Rockford, Ill., their mother pushed them to attend college and not become roofers. Despite his mother’s admonition, Gene...
Thanksgiving walk/run to benefit local nonprofit
The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County is continuing the ZGravy Chase in Zionsville for a sixth year on Thanksgiving Day. Proceeds from the race will go directly to serve youth in Boone County by way of programming and financial aid opportunities. Participants of the Nov. 24 ZGravy Chase...
ABC Prep Academy trains students for construction jobs
Associated Builders and Contractors Commercial Construction Prep Academy students received hands-on training with forklifts earlier this month. The Fishers construction prep academy, which offers a two-year credited program designed to teach students commercial construction trades, held demonstrations Nov. 1-3 at the campus at 11837 Technology Dr. “This is a moneymaker,”...
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
Group home for 8 elderly residents proposed in Carmel’s Woodland Springs neighborhood
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals’ hearing officer is set to review a request Nov. 28 for a special exception variance to allow for a group home in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. Jennifer Piccione, an Illinois-based attorney, purchased the home at 44 Horseshoe Lane with the intention of renovating...
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
Providing Hope To The Far East Side, New Business Incubator Opens
INDIANAPOLIS — A business incubator has opened on the far east side of Indianapolis, it’s called P30 and they are providing hope in an area that has seen its share of crime and tragedy. It’s located at the corner of 30th and Post. The facility has a vast variety of amenities: Laundry Showers Office […]
Tour Lawrence Bike Share
For those looking to explore Lawrence on two wheels, the Tour Lawrence Bike Share program offers the opportunity to enjoy Fort Harrison State Park, the expanding Fort Ben area and any part of the city. Launched Oct. 8 of last year, the Tour Lawrence Bike Share program is considered a...
Indianapolis is defying the state’s high youth incarceration rate
In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They met up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man – been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session.
Britton Falls’ club explores travel
Britton Falls, a 55-and-older community in Fishers, is providing a way for the senior community to relive their travel memories through its club. The Britton Falls Travel Club was founded about seven years ago and meets at the Britton Falls community center on the first Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m.
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
Shuttered Greenwood hotel given 10 days to comply with orders to improve building
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The owner of a troubled hotel in Greenwood now has 10 days to comply with orders to make needed improvements to the building. The city had previously ordered residents vacate the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in October, following reports from the city of mold, sewage, cockroaches and disabled smoke alarms inside the facility.
Three Noblesville officers graduate from IMPD Leadership Academy
Congratulations to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Jordan Granger, Sgt. David Barnes, and Sgt. Corey McGriff who graduated on Friday from the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2022-2. (Above, from left) Chief John Mann, Officer Matt Foley, Deputy Chief Eric Cunningham, Lieutenant Jordan Granger, Sergeant David Barnes, Sergeant Corey McGriff, Lieutenant Matt...
Doctors urge caution at Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent a surge in RSV
INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors are urging caution in planning holiday gatherings as we approach Thanksgiving next week. There's growing concern about another surge in RSV infections in children. So doctors are suggesting specific steps to reduce risk for your family because the consequences can be serious if you don't. The...
Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush promotes Kent Anderson to Engineer
Congratulations to Kent Anderson of the Carmel Fire Department (CFD) on his promotion to Engineer. Anderson has been with CFD for eight years, and the last five he’s been running out of Station 345. His new assignment is driving Ladder 345 on C crew. His wife Kenzie and crew were on station as he received his new badge from Fire Chief Haboush. This promotion was prompted due to a retirement.
Indy real estate investors focus on building legacy, giving back
Growing up on Indy’s west side, Terone Johnson and Omari Heflin never thought about a future career in real estate.
Franklin attorney to represent Richard Allen
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect. Richard Allen asked for a court-appointed attorney last week, telling the judge that he had "no idea how expensive" an attorney would be. On Monday, Allen added an attorney, identified in court records as Andrew Joseph Baldwin, of Baldwin Perry and Kamish, of Franklin.
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation. Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and...
