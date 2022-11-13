Tim Allen‘s Kringle has lost a bit of his jingle in Disney+’s The Santa Clauses, a six-episode continuation of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise that sees Scott Calvin contemplating his third act. It’s been 28 years since Scott first transformed into Santa, and the world now suffers from a lack of Christmas magic. This becomes apparent to Scott when he is reunited with Sara, the little girl who left the allegedly lactose intolerant Claus soy milk in the original 1994 movie. She’s all grown up now, played in Episode 1 by Happy Endings‘ Casey Wilson, and things haven’t turned...

21 MINUTES AGO