ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

School bus carrying teen athletes flips after being hit by speeding semi-truck, leaving 16 hurt: cops

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgRJb_0j9Laauz00

A semi-truck slammed into a school bus carrying student athletes in Indiana Saturday night, injuring 16 people — and sending one teen flying from the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver, Victor Santos, 58, was “swerving into other lanes and driving at excessive speed” immediately before aggressively rear-ending the bus carrying 23 hockey players from St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, Indiana police said.

One teen was ejected from the bus and three people are now in critical condition, Warsaw Police said in a statement posted on Facebook .

Shocking photos of the collision show the yellow school bus flipped on its side with the back rear wheel — the one that was struck by the truck driver — partially detached.

The hockey team, whose members ranged from 14 to 17 years old, was accompanied by two adult coaches and a bus driver, the police statement said. Two of the people listed in critical condition are students.

Responding officers said Santos reeked of booze and was slurring his speech. He refused to consent to a sobriety test but a search warrant was granted and authorities are awaiting results from a blood test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSO5Y_0j9Laauz00
The back rear wheel of the bus was partially detached after being struck by the semi.
Facebook/Warsaw Police Departmen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnKx8_0j9Laauz00
Police said the semi-truck driver was speeding and likely had been drinking when he rear-ended the school bus.
Facebook/Warsaw Police Departmen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sr4N_0j9Laauz00
The semi-truck driver ended up in a ditch one-eighth of a mile down the road.
ABC7 Chicago/Warsaw Police Dept.

The alleged drunk driver’s vehicle had New Jersey plates and he lives in New York, police said. He is in custody awaiting charges.

The young hockey players had just finished dinner in Warsaw after a hockey tournament in Culver and were headed to a nearby hotel, police said.

Culver is about 110 miles southeast of Chicago.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy