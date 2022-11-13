Read full article on original website
Linked to a variety of catchers on the trade market, here are proposals that St. Louis could make. With the catcher position being the number one target for the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason, many are speculated that the best place to acquire the heir to Yadier Molina is on the trade market.
Earlier in the week, MLB Trade Rumors experts got together and set their predictions for the top 50 free agents available this winter and there was heavy Chicago Cubs' involvement. In total, 9 different players were predicted to sign with the Cubs, which goes to show that most in the industry do believe the team will be having an aggressive approach this offseason. So far, all the Cubs have done is swap minor leaguers with the Tampa Bay Rays, but in mid-November, the winter is far from over. Let's just dive right in and take a look at those players certain experts have going to the Cubs.
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
