Washington State

Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
US News and World Report

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Again as Economic Challenges Mount

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd),...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
msn.com

8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022

Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Aristocrat Leisure witnesses substantial profits

Gaming company Aristocrat Leisure saw profit after tax and before amortisation of $1.1 billion for the year, an increase of 27 per cent despite supply chain disruptions and mixed operating global conditions. This was driven by exceptional performance in North American Gaming Operations and global Outright Sales.
kalkinemedia.com

Australia's ANZ to pay $28 mln to settle consumer credit insurance lawsuit

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said it would contribute A$42 million ($28.10 million) to settle a class action lawsuit by law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 over sale of three consumer credit insurance products. ($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
kalkinemedia.com

Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
kalkinemedia.com

Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs

(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
OHIO STATE

