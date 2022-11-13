Read full article on original website
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Brandon Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke
Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the controversial Brandon Graham penalty that sealed the deal on Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t be lamenting the fact that the team blew its undefeated season against a division rival on national television, it will be how the loss happened.
Eagles add Linval Joseph: Fun facts about Philly’s new defensive tackle
If Howie Roseman keeps this up, he won’t just win the NFL’s Executive of the Year Award for the 2022 season. The Pro Football Writers Association might go ahead and give him the award for 2023 as well. The Philadelphia Eagles, less than 48 hours after their first loss of the season, have made another huge addition… We mean that both figuratively and literally. Linval Joseph is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
Titans vs. Packers Best Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football (Derrick Henry Will Not Be Stopped in Green Bay)
Week 11 of the NFL season kicks-off Thursday night when the Tennessee Titans head up north to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are listed as 3-point favorites, and the total for the game is set at anywhere from 41 to 41.5. BetSided's Josh Yourish shared his best bet on the spread earlier this week, while Ben Heisler is looking towards the total for his favorite play. in this article, I'm going to focus solely on prop bets.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Watch Paul Allen lose his mind during Vikings insane comeback against Bills (Video)
Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was the madman Minnesota loves while calling the wild overtime victory against the Bills. You’ve heard Paul Allen and his manic radio calls of Vikings games over the years. Seeing him while he does it is a whole other experience. Vikings fans love Allen...
Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall
The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
Houston Astros: Justin Verlander has set his price tag
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander knows what he wants for his next contract. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, Verlander is looking for a deal that would be similar to what Max Scherzer received from the Mets. Astros owner Jim Crane stated that Verlander is looking for a three year deal worth $130 million and that the team will be “staying in the middle of that” in terms of negotiations.
