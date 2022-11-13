ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

WTOV 9

Drug bust leads to arrest of four in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were arrested, and narcotics were seized after the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township last week. Detectives seized cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana and more than 1,000 multi-colored pills suspected to be MDMA along with cash, scales and other...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Uniontown shooting

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WHIZ

Cambridge man charged in shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash

Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

