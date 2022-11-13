Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
Victim’s family unhappy with probation deal for man who snuck into elementary school bathroom
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — “This was not justice. What just happened here was not justice,” Allyson Calloway told Channel 11. She isn’t satisfied with Brian Mintmier’s plea deal, after he snuck into Ramsey Elementary School’s girls restroom while her daughter was in there. He...
West Virginia woman “does not remember” assailant following robbery
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Glen Dale woman is alive after a person allegedly attacked her and stole property. Glen Dale Police Chief Ed Vogler tells 7NEWS that his crews responded to an EMS call on November 9 at the Crestfield Manor apartments. There, he said they found a woman unconscious on the floor, […]
WTOV 9
Drug bust leads to arrest of four in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were arrested, and narcotics were seized after the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township last week. Detectives seized cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana and more than 1,000 multi-colored pills suspected to be MDMA along with cash, scales and other...
Uniontown City police searching for suspect after man shot in head
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown City police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the head early Monday morning. According to a news release, officers were called to the area of North Gallatin Avenue and East Coffee Street, where a man was found shot in the head.
WTRF
Mom rushing son to hospital is pulled over, fears speeding ticket but instead gets police escort!
McMECHEN, W. VA. (WTRF) — Tammy Harvey was speeding on Route 2, rushing her son to the hospital. The 13-year-old told her he couldn’t swallow and was having trouble breathing after taking a new prescription medication. When a police cruiser pulled her over, she thought she’d get a...
1 injured in Uniontown shooting
A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
WHIZ
Cambridge man charged in shooting incident
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
Ohio deputies arrest 4 after finding over 1,000 multi-colored pills
Four people were arrested in Belmont County on drug charges. The Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says an ongoing investigation came to a close. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives assigned to the unit seized cocaine, methamphetamines, Marijuana, and over 1000 multi-colored pills […]
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Baden Borough police chief suddenly stepped down after a pending internal investigation. Many rumors are circulating and now community members want to know what happened. ”I just want to know what happened. I mean it’s pretty shocking for someone to just quit,” said Misty...
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Shoplifting in Cranberry Twp., Meds Stolen in Seneca
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Shoplifting Two Pairs of Shoes in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Shoe Sensation on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an...
WTOV 9
Accident involving power line leads to loss of electricity for some in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple homes are without power in Steubenville after an accident involving a power line. Officials says a single vehicle crashed into two powerlines on the 1300 block of Sinclair Avenue, leading to the loss of power to 57 customers, according to an AEP outage map.
Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
WTRF
Wheeling City Council passes “complicated” Market Street Block ordinance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the most complicated and unique preservation developments in Wheeling has been picked up by Desmone Architects to reimagine this unused space. At the November 15 Wheeling City Council meeting, the 1400 Market Street Block ordinance was passed. This preservation project has been discussed...
House fire rekindled in Washington County
Crews returned to a house fire after it rekindled in California Borough this morning. A Washington County 911 dispatcher said at 9 a.m. crews were called back to the house, located in the 900 block of Pike Run Road. The first fire started around 4:30 a.m. The house was vacant....
Vehicle overturns in North Huntingdon crash
Two people were reported trapped in vehicles late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash along Morris Avenue in North Huntingdon, according to emergency dispatchers. One vehicle went into a yard and a pick-up truck overturned along Morris Avenue at Barnes Avenue, near the entrance to Oak Hollow Park, at about 11 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911.
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
