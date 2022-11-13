ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1-on-1 with Yadira Caraveo and Paul Lundeen

By Lanie Lee Cook
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — On Colorado Point of View this Sunday, newly elected U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo talks about her priorities for Congress, and newly elected state Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen talks about the future for Republicans at the state Capitol.

Caraveo, a Democrat and state representative, is now headed to Washington to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District .

Inflation and the economy were the top issues on the minds of voters for the 2022 midterm elections. Caraveo said Congress can help by passing legislation to help lower everyday expenses.

Election results: Colorado and nationwide

Meanwhile, Lundeen talks about the future for Republicans at the state Capitol. Republicans thought they could take over the Senate by winning a handful of competitive races. But Democrats will likely win all of them, giving them an even bigger majority next session.

This week’s episode of Colorado Point of View will be available in the video player above on Monday.

FOX31 Denver

