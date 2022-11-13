Browns announce 7 inactives vs. Dolphins including Perrion Winfrey

The Cleveland Browns have announced their seven inactive players as they look to make it two in a row against the Miami Dolphins. It was already hinted that rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey would miss his second game in a row as a healthy scratch, and that has indeed come to fruition.

Joining Winfrey on the inactive list are starters tight end David Njoku and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who were ruled out earlier this week. Quarterback Kellen Mond, hybrid player Demetric Felton, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., and offensive guard Michael Dunn round out the list of inactives as well.