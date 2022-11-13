Read full article on original website
David tapley
3d ago
well Tina is off to a banging start it's going to get even worse then Kate the Nazi Brown ever did to Oregon Tina will destroy Oregon
Gary Gerstner
3d ago
Now you have our problem in your hands let's see what you do to prevent this from happening again ! Or have you already released them ? Democrats in government control are to easy on crime .
kptv.com
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
Man, 24, faces murder in Vancouver car crash shooting
An arrest has been made related to a shooting that occurred in Vancouver on Nov. 6, the Vancouver Police Department reported.
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Drive-by shooting wounds Jefferson HS student
A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
kptv.com
DoorDash driver recounts attack with blowtorch; attacker sentenced to 80 months in prison
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local DoorDash driver said it’s a miracle he’s alive after a scary confrontation during a late-night delivery in southeast Portland. The attacker will now spend years in prison for attempted robbery. And the weapon of choice might surprise you. The victim tells FOX...
kptv.com
Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blowtorch attack
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man who attacked and attempted to rob a Portland DoorDash driver with a blowtorch has been sentenced to prison less than a month after the assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office said the incident happened Oct....
kptv.com
12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media. According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.
kptv.com
Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
KXL
Salem Shootout Rattles Neighborhood Near High School
SALEM, Ore. — A normally quiet residential neighborhood erupted into a shootout Saturday night. At North Salem High School, Teresa Shelley’s granddaughter was performing in a play. Shelley lives in the neighborhood. “It’s kinda frightening,” she told our news partner KGW. Police say the incident...
kptv.com
Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
kptv.com
Police searching for felony arson suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
kptv.com
City of Portland struggling with rampant property crime
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. According to statistics from the Portland Police Bureau, burglaries, car thefts and thefts of personal property, which are described as “larceny,” have increased each of the last three years. In 2021, PPB’s Property Crimes Unit reviewed more than 5,000 reports of property crime, but only assigned 141 cases, and made only 36 arrests.
Man dies after early Sunday Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
The man, whose identity has not yet been publicly revealed, was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood near SE 122nd and Ash, authorities said.
kptv.com
Police investigating after Jefferson High School student injured by gunfire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Jefferson High School student is at the hospital after being shot shortly after leaving school Monday. According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a walk-in gunshot victim. PPB soon...
kptv.com
Video captures people throwing eggs at homeless in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE Ore (KPTV) - Some say they’re left questioning human decency after a group of people were caught on camera throwing eggs at a church doorstep. In this case, the doorstep wasn’t the target, but instead who police say are people experiencing homelessness resting upon it. “It keeps...
The Portland Mercury
Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict
It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
