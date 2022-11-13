ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

David tapley
3d ago

well Tina is off to a banging start it's going to get even worse then Kate the Nazi Brown ever did to Oregon Tina will destroy Oregon

Reply(2)
10
Gary Gerstner
3d ago

Now you have our problem in your hands let's see what you do to prevent this from happening again ! Or have you already released them ? Democrats in government control are to easy on crime .

Reply(10)
3
 

kptv.com

Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blowtorch attack

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man who attacked and attempted to rob a Portland DoorDash driver with a blowtorch has been sentenced to prison less than a month after the assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office said the incident happened Oct....
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media. According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
SALEM, OR
KXL

Salem Shootout Rattles Neighborhood Near High School

SALEM, Ore. — A normally quiet residential neighborhood erupted into a shootout Saturday night. At North Salem High School, Teresa Shelley’s granddaughter was performing in a play. Shelley lives in the neighborhood. “It’s kinda frightening,” she told our news partner KGW. Police say the incident...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for felony arson suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

City of Portland struggling with rampant property crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. According to statistics from the Portland Police Bureau, burglaries, car thefts and thefts of personal property, which are described as “larceny,” have increased each of the last three years. In 2021, PPB’s Property Crimes Unit reviewed more than 5,000 reports of property crime, but only assigned 141 cases, and made only 36 arrests.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating after Jefferson High School student injured by gunfire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Jefferson High School student is at the hospital after being shot shortly after leaving school Monday. According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a walk-in gunshot victim. PPB soon...
kptv.com

Video captures people throwing eggs at homeless in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE Ore (KPTV) - Some say they’re left questioning human decency after a group of people were caught on camera throwing eggs at a church doorstep. In this case, the doorstep wasn’t the target, but instead who police say are people experiencing homelessness resting upon it. “It keeps...
MCMINNVILLE, OR

