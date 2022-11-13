ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

New Fashion Store Opens In Yonkers

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfF7j_0j9LZjBH00
Les Coeurs Sauvages, a new fashion store, has opened its doors at Ridge Hill in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Samantha Matthews

A new clothing store has opened its first location in Westchester County.

Les Coeurs Sauvages, located in Yonkers at 43 Cole Street #1170 in Ridge Hills, officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, store officials announced.

The new fashion marketplace "offers a carefully edited assortment of premium fashion, beauty, bridal and home items that allows shoppers to curate the look that reflects the unique world they are living in today," store officials said.

The store also sells items produced by companies that practice ethical and sustainable production, such as handbags, wallets, lip care products, and luxury paper goods.

"Shortly after the pandemic started, I moved to Yonkers to enjoy more access to space and nature—and the community welcomed me with open arms. I’m excited to return and open a store that champions small, female-owned brands and unique, sustainable products, all while giving back to this evolving community," said founder Michelle Hadley.

Les Coeurs Sauvages also offers personal styling services available by appointment, store officials said.

The store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday.

