local21news.com
Driver with suspended license until 2081 gets 12th DUI, Lancaster DA's Office says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Anthony Caraballo, 56, of Chester County was convicted in a Lancaster County Court for his 12th DUI, a third-degree-felony. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Caraballo was found guilty to be driving under the influence on State Route 472 in Colerain Township on October 19, 2021.
WGAL
Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say
Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
local21news.com
Man accused of urinating in water test bottles in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After almost a year long search, officials have made an arrest in a strange case where someone had urinated in water test results for a wastewater company. According to Ephrata Police, Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management had contacted officers after discovering concerning water test results...
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
WGAL
Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
local21news.com
I-81 in Lebanon County reopened following fatal crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials say I-81 has reopened. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of sedan was attempting to merge from I-78 onto I-81 north when they lost control of their vehicle. Police note the driver was driving too fast for the road conditions as there was sleet and snow.
Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather
abc27.com
Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
local21news.com
Fire Marshall says Rent-A-Car vehicle was intentionally set on fire, looking for suspect
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On November 12, around 11 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to Enterprise Rent-A-Car on York Road in Straban Township, Adams County to assist the fire department with a vehicle on fire. State police say vehicle was determined to be intentionally set on fire by the...
Lancaster County student, 17, accused of secretly recording teachers
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County student has been accused of secretly recording teachers, according to West Lampeter Township Police. The 17-year-old student allegedly was recording teachers while at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. The student has been charged with interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or...
Shoplifting charges resolved against Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof
MIDDLEBURG – Shoplifting and receiving stolen property charges against the driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March have been resolved by agreement. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, paid for the $102 worth of items...
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
WGAL
Alligator found in Dauphin County
A small alligator was found Sunday in a bin along the side of Route 441 near the Dauphin-Lancaster county line. Triple J Reptiles and Rescue picked up the gator. The rescue owner said the animal is 2.5 to 3 feet long and is in poor condition. He said the alligator...
WGAL
Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
abc27.com
Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
1 dead after high-speed crash on I-81 during snow, sleet showers
abc27.com
SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
local21news.com
At least 21 vehicles available at the York Drug Task Force auction the end of November
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 25, the York County District Attorney's Office will hold its Drug Task Force public auction. The auction will begin at 10 a.m., and be held at the Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave. The district attorney's office says there will be at least...
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
abc27.com
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
