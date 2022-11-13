ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

WGAL

Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say

Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of urinating in water test bottles in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After almost a year long search, officials have made an arrest in a strange case where someone had urinated in water test results for a wastewater company. According to Ephrata Police, Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management had contacted officers after discovering concerning water test results...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

I-81 in Lebanon County reopened following fatal crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials say I-81 has reopened. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of sedan was attempting to merge from I-78 onto I-81 north when they lost control of their vehicle. Police note the driver was driving too fast for the road conditions as there was sleet and snow.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Alligator found in Dauphin County

A small alligator was found Sunday in a bin along the side of Route 441 near the Dauphin-Lancaster county line. Triple J Reptiles and Rescue picked up the gator. The rescue owner said the animal is 2.5 to 3 feet long and is in poor condition. He said the alligator...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
KUTZTOWN, PA

