Two arrested for possession with intent to distribute in Middlesex
MIDDLESEX — Two women from Connecticut were arrested following an incident in Middlesex yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane of travel on I-89 at around 8:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Following an investigation,...
Barre police hope possible abduction attempt is ‘nonevent’
An 8-year-old boy reported that a man driving a blue truck threatened him and alluded to a kidnapping.
Police looking for man said to have had a handgun, two samurai swords in the University Mall
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police are asking the public to held identify a man said to have brought two samurai swords and a handgun into the University Mall on Tuesday. Police were notified around 4 p.m. on Tuesday that a suspicious male carrying two swords and what...
Barre police investigating reports of potential child kidnapping attempts
BARRE, Vt. — Barre City Police are investigating after receiving two reports of possible attempted child kidnapping over the weekend. The first incident happened on Friday afternoon, when an 8-year-old boy reported being approached by a white man in his 40s who was driving a blue Ford truck in the area of Brook Street and North Seminary Street. The child said the man made a threatening statement to him, alluding to a kidnapping.
Poultney man arrested after multi-state police chase
CASTLETON — A 32-year-old man from Poultney was cited following an incident in Castleton. On November 3, authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that fled from New York State Police and entered the state of Vermont at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle abandoned...
Newbury man arrested after firing gun inside home: police
Troy Brock is also accused of pointing the gun at someone else.
Shrewsbury man arrested
RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested in Rutland on Tuesday. Police say they located and served Ralph Page with two active arrest warrants. One warrant was for violating conditions of probation stemming from original charges of possession of cocaine and violation of probation. The second warrant...
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
Clarendon man arrested
RUTLAND — A 47-year-old man from Clarendon was arrested in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located a suspicious vehicle while patrolling the area of Library Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, police say they observed evidence related to narcotics. Police arrested Daniel Surrell as well...
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?
(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Was there a serial killer in the Connecticut River Valley area? All signs point to “yes”. During the middle of the 1980s, at least six women were found dead along the border of New Hampshire and Vermont. Just to give you an example of this possible serial killer’s brutality, it is theorized that he stabbed a woman named Jane Boroski twenty-seven times. Jane was pregnant at the time of her attack (she also was able to survive that attack by nothing short of a miracle).
Man, 75, shoved, dragged during assault in Greenwich Village, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police sought the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted another man in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. The victim, 75, was walking near Bedford and Downing streets at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect shoved him to the ground from behind and dragged him, authorities said. The suspect ran […]
Newport police seek 2 after drugs allegedly found in home
NEWPORT, N.H. — Police in Newport are searching for two people after they said suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were found in their Newport home. Newport police said they're looking for Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29. They said they and the Division of Children Youth and Families began investigating the two in October.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
Man arrested for stalking, assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 33-year-old man will face multiple charges following an incident in Montpelier. Authorities say they were notified of an individual who was exhibiting stalking behaviors by following the victim to various locations in their vehicle and showing up at the victim’s home at around 4:00 p.m.
Connecticut man gets 7 years for Rutland drug dealing
Brownswell Cedano, who goes by "Twin," "T," and "J", 28, of Hartford, Connecticut was sentenced to seven years behind bars on November 10 in United States District Court in Rutland by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
Morristown police looking to identify biker
MORRISTOWN — Local police are requesting the public’s help them identify a suspect. Police say the individual was involved in an incident in Morristown last week. The incident took place on Stagecoach Road on November 5. At this time, police have not said what the man is wanted...
Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted
RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
