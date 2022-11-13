GREAT FALLS, MONTANA — Law enforcement was called Friday after a group of election integrity skeptics in Cascade County escalated tactics, circling the county office and waiting for election officials and staff to come outside, according to County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore. The last year already had been an “absolute nightmare” for her and […] The post ‘Absolutely insane’: Cascade County Election Official says cops called after skeptics escalate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO