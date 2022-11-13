Read full article on original website
Gayà leaves Spain practice with right ankle injury
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Spain defender José Luis Gayà had to leave practice after spraining his right ankle Wednesday ahead of the team's final warmup before the World Cup. The Spanish soccer federation said Gayà sustained a low grade lateral sprain and was waiting on results from an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury.
England's World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England's injury concerns are easing ahead of the World Cup, with Kyle Walker and James Maddison overcoming their previous fitness issues to take part in the team's first training session in Qatar on Wednesday. Walker has been recovering from groin surgery needed after getting injured...
Lewandowski's suspension increased to 3 games in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's suspension was increased to three games by the Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday. Lewandowski had received a one-game suspension when he was sent off with a second yellow card during Barcelona's 2-1 comeback win at Osasuna on Nov. 8. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee has now added two more games to his suspension because of what it called the player’s “show of disrespect” toward the referee following his sending off.
Ansu Fati to start in Spain’s final warmup: Morata out
Ansu Fati will start in Spain’s final warmup before the World Cup on Thursday, with Álvaro Morata, Hugo Guillamón and Marcos Llorente not playing after missing practice time this week. Coach Luis Enrique said Wednesday he hopes Fati will be able to play the full 90 minutes...
Van Gaal more polite, still pointed about World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was more polite Wednesday about the World Cup host though he still offered support to Dutch fans who are boycotting Qatar. In his first news conference since arriving in Qatar, the veteran coach was asked about his famous comment with...
Gaelic sports venues on list for UK-Ireland Euro 2028 bid
LONDON (AP) — A Gaelic sports venue in Northern Ireland has been included on a shortlist of 14 stadia selected by the United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid team to host matches at the European Championship in 2028. Casement Park is located in the Northern Ireland capital of Belfast...
Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said Wednesday. Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar,...
