Tampa, FL

NECN

Tom Brady Cracks Randy Moss Joke After Epic Trick Play Fail in Bucs-Seahawks

Brady cracks Randy Moss joke after epic fail on Bucs' trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's a good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Sunday, because it meant Tom Brady could laugh off one of his most embarrassing plays in recent memory. During the third quarter of...
NECN

Patriots Talk: Is Bill Belichick's Job Safe If Pats Miss Playoffs?

Is Bill Belichick's job safe if Patriots miss the playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Given all Bill Belichick has done for the New England Patriots franchise, there's no way he could ever be on the hot seat... right?. Well, the narrative around the longtime Pats head coach could...
NECN

Simulation: Can Patriots Emerge From Loaded AFC East to Reach Playoffs?

Do Patriots have a path to playoffs? Simulating final eight games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots have won four of their last five games and vaulted into the AFC's final Wild Card spot on Sunday thanks to some favorable Week 10 results. But keeping that...
NECN

Elijah Mitchell Believes Backfield With Christian McCaffrey Can Be NFL's Best

Mitchell says tandem with CMC can be NFL's 'best' backfield originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Elijah Mitchell made it clear where he and Christian McCaffrey stand among the NFL's running back duos. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on...
NECN

Vikings Seal Win Over Bills After Chaotic Finish to Regulation, Overtime

Vikings seal win over Bills after chaotic finish to regulation, overtime originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Week 10 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills was one for the ages. Minnesota clinched a 33-30 victory after an extremely intense last 45 seconds of regulation and overtime...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

