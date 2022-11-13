ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two troopers hospitalized after I-80 crash

By Justin Glowacki
 3 days ago

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two of their troopers were sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment

According to Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski, state police were in a marked patrol car investigating a crash in Interstate 80 eastbound around 3:00 a.m. on November 12.

While troopers were on the scene, officials say their patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Photo courtesy of Colby Bognar Sugarloaf Twp Fire
Photo courtesy of Colby Bognar Sugarloaf Twp Fire

Both troopers inside the patrol car were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to Trooper Petroski.

Investigators said they temporarily shut down two lanes of I-80 west due to the crash. The patrol car and tractor-trailer were both towed from the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation, state police said further information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Related
YourErie

Driver flees late night rollover accident on I-79

Another interstate rollover accident happened overnight. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday along I-79. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car was found near the eastbound exit for West 26th Street with no driver inside. The incident is under investigation.
YourErie

Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPMC doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors. Rockacy's family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci's Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn't. Rockacy's friends said he was less than a mile from home. Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. "Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned," UPMC said in a statement. 
WEXFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in central Pennsylvania left four people dead including the alleged gunman, authorities said Saturday.Lycoming County officials said a female victim was reported early in the day in Jordan Township and responding troopers were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.State police said troopers from Bloomsburg found the man "actively firing with a rifle." The officers "fired shots and the scene was secured," police said. No police were injured.Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed, along with the suspected gunman. The shooting involved at least two different scenes in the area of routes 239 and 118.No other details about the incident or the victims were immediately released.The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association issued a statement saying the troopers' "training and quick thinking ... protected more senseless loss of life.""The troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary," the association said.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie driver allegedly hits three-year-old girl, faces charges

An Erie woman is facing charges Monday after allegedly hitting and injuring a three-year-old with her car.  Ashli Carmona-Feliciano, 30, faces a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, in addition to DUI and other charges.  The incident happened on May 31 in the 1800 block of Downing Avenue in […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
CBS Minnesota

43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YourErie

Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver in March hit-and-run incident expected to face charges

The alleged driver in a deadly March hit-and-run is expected to be charged.  John Macadlo, 79, died after being hit by a Honda Civic on March 5. Charges of driving under the influence and careless driving unintentional death are expected to be filed against the male driver. The incident happened in the 1900 block between […]
DELAWARE STATE
YourErie

YourErie

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

