Two troopers hospitalized after I-80 crash
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two of their troopers were sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
According to Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski, state police were in a marked patrol car investigating a crash in Interstate 80 eastbound around 3:00 a.m. on November 12.
While troopers were on the scene, officials say their patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer.
Both troopers inside the patrol car were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to Trooper Petroski.
Investigators said they temporarily shut down two lanes of I-80 west due to the crash. The patrol car and tractor-trailer were both towed from the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation, state police said further information will be released at a later time.
