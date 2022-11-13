Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 6-Democrats defy 'red wave' forecasts to keep Senate control, eye Georgia
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats took a victory lap on Sunday after retaining control of the U.S. Senate, defying Republican hopes for a "red wave" in the midterm elections, and turned their attention to Georgia where a run-off contest could strengthen their hand in Congress. Democratic leaders portrayed the...
kalkinemedia.com
Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race
(Reuters) - Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray...
Trump criminal probes will proceed — even as he's candidate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s early announcement of his third White House bid won’t shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes. And with the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign months away from beginning in earnest, federal prosecutors have plenty of time to continue their work even as Trump hits the campaign trail. “I don’t think the department is going to hesitate as a result of...
kalkinemedia.com
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-Poland blast may not be from missile fired from Russia, Biden says
BALI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Biden spoke after global leaders gathered for the...
kalkinemedia.com
Macron: U.S. has shared information on Poland blast, we must remain prudent
PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said On Wednesday the United States had shared preliminary information about the missile blast in Poland but that it was too early to say what happened. "There is preliminary work that was shared by the United States but we must remain...
Kerry: U.S. backs proposed fossil fuel drawdown
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday that the U.S. will back proposals to phase out the use of “unabated” fossil fuels at the ongoing COP27 climate summit. “It has to be unabated oil and gas,” Kerry told Bloomberg in Egypt Wednesday. “Phase down, unabated, over time. The time is a question, but ‘phase down’ is the language we supported.” The “unabated” distinction will open the door to continual operation of fossil fuel developments that offset their greenhouse gas emissions with technology like carbon capture.
kalkinemedia.com
Ukrainian presidential aide dismisses Lavrov criticism of Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of blocking peace in Ukraine after Lavrov said Kyiv was dragging out a resolution of the conflict. "The Russian Federation is the one who invaded Ukraine. The Russian Federation shells our cities. The Russian Federation...
