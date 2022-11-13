Read full article on original website
BBC
Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone
A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
BBC
VIP abuse inquiry officer could face misconduct proceedings
The officer who led a disastrous Metropolitan Police investigation of VIP sex abuse allegations could face gross misconduct proceedings. Steve Rodhouse ran an operation that probed false claims that MPs and generals abused and murdered children. He has been served with a formal notice by the police watchdog over allegedly...
BBC
Solihull murders: Police 'failed and let down' women says ex-watchdog
"Shocking" police failures contributed to the murders of two women stabbed to death in the West Midlands, a former inspector at the police watchdog said. An inquest jury found police errors contributed to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull in 2018. West Midlands Police...
BBC
Ashfield District Council leader and five other councillors arrested
A council leader has denied wrongdoing after he and five councillors in his party were arrested. Nottinghamshire Police said four properties in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Underwood were searched as part of investigations into alleged fraud. All six Ashfield Independent councillors have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
BBC
Man found guilty of guest house murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and...
BBC
County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison. Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November. Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers...
BBC
Two arrested as Amesbury cannabis factory raided by police
Two people have been arrested after 500 cannabis plants were found at an industrial estate. Police carried out a drugs warrant at a unit at the Beacon Centre, in Amesbury, following a tip-off by members of the public. A man in his 30s and a teenage boy have been arrested...
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Kyron Lee: Further murder charges over street stabbing
A man and a boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on the night of 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Six men charged over cash machine raids
Six men have been charged with attacks on cash machines across the UK. Hundreds of officers from seven forces across the Midlands, East and Scotland took part in a series of raids on Wednesday. Among items seized were stolen cars, high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons...
BBC
Jamie Benbow: Third man charged with murder of stab victim
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man stabbed to death at his home in Birmingham. Jamie Benbow, 29, died at the scene after being attacked on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood on 21 October, West Midlands Police said. Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, of...
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
Police issue burglary warning after 22 South Lakeland break-ins
Police have issued a warning to homeowners after a spate of break-ins across the south Lakeland area, many of which are believed to have been committed by the same people. Cumbria Police said there had been 22 break-ins over the "last few months" in places including Dent, Sedbergh, Allithwaite and Grange.
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
Hull death: Three arrested in murder probe after man's body found
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Hull. Police said the man's body was found at a house on Spring Bank in the early hours of Saturday. The three people who were arrested are currently in custody being...
BBC
Mark Brown trial: Murder-accused predicted his arrest, court hears
A man accused of killing two women has denied telling a work colleague he was "going down" for double murder. Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware in 2021. Jurors at Hove Crown Court heard he was working at a building site...
BBC
Armagh: Teen arrested after nine students taken to hospital
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after an incident in which nine schoolchildren were taken to hospital. Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC) after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran,...
BBC
Devizes: Man suffers head injury after 20-person fight
A man suffered a head injury after a fight involving 20 people. Police were called to Devizes town centre in Wiltshire at around 17:00 GMT on Thursday. It is believed to be linked to a disorder near the Market Place on Wednesday, which police are also investigating. A man attended...
