Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
a-z-animals.com

What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?

What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
Tri-City Herald

Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia

A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
Houston Chronicle

The world's melting glaciers are yielding up their secrets too quickly

FORCLE GLACIER, Switzerland - At around 8,000 feet above sea level, Switzerland's Forcle Glacier has for thousands of years been deeply ensconced in a frigid mountain valley overlooked by some of Europe's highest peaks. To early human hunters who climbed these heights, it must have seemed as if its snow-covered...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher

A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
natureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice

Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
The Independent

New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa

A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...

