Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests and zebras dead in Kenya amid prolonged drought
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests, and zebras have died across Kenya amid the nation's longest drought in decades.
A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨
1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.
a-z-animals.com
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
Tri-City Herald
Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia
A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
Houston Chronicle
The world's melting glaciers are yielding up their secrets too quickly
FORCLE GLACIER, Switzerland - At around 8,000 feet above sea level, Switzerland's Forcle Glacier has for thousands of years been deeply ensconced in a frigid mountain valley overlooked by some of Europe's highest peaks. To early human hunters who climbed these heights, it must have seemed as if its snow-covered...
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
WATCH: Wild Octopuses Throw Shells At Each Other In Underwater Fight
Researchers said that the behavior is rare in animals.
Ancient Footprints Could Be Key to Bringing Auroch Back From Extinction
Footprints of the extinct wild super-cow reveal the secrets of this long-lost animal's past.
natureworldnews.com
Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice
Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
Good News Network
Prehistoric Hominid Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Yes, There Are Glaciers in Africa — Though They May Soon Disappear
Many tend to associate glaciers with the Arctic and Alaska, however, there are actually glaciers all over the world. In fact, a UN report recently came to light, stating that because of rising temperatures and climate change, glaciers in Africa may soon cease to exist. This report is indicative of...
