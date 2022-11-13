ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the perfect Thanksgiving side dishes

By Sara Stinson
(KRON) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares with KRON4’s Sara Stinson Thanksgiving side dish recipes and tips for the upcoming holiday.

Sausage and Sage Dressing

Ingredients

1/2 Lb. Ground sausage
1 cup diced yellow onion
1 cup finely diced celery
1 cup chopped white mushrooms
10 cups crumbled dried French bread, sourdough bread or hard rolls
1 tsp. poultry seasoning
1 tsp. black pepper
1 Tbs. chopped fresh sage
1/2 cup butter
3- 4 cups chicken stock

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Pour 10 cups of bread cubes into a large mixing bowl.
In a sauté pan on high heat, brown ground sausage. Put browned sausage into the mixing bowl
with the bread.
Put the sauté pan back on the stove and add 1/2 cup butter. When the butter has melted, add
onion, celery and mushrooms and sauté for 5-7 minutes until softened. Add sauteed veggies
and butter to the bowl with sausage and breadcrumbs.
Mix in poultry seasoning, black pepper and sage. Add 3 cups of chicken stock. If you need
more, add until it’s the moisture level you like. Spray a baking dish with nonstick spray.
Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Take the foil off and bake 5 more to brown the top

Cream of Pumpkin Soup with Curry

Ingredients

4 Tbs. butter
1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
3 Tbs. curry powder
6 cups chicken or vegetable stock
32 ounces or 4 cups of canned pumpkin puree
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. white pepper
2 cups heavy cream
Chopped fresh chives for garnish

Directions

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium high heat. Add diced onion and saute until
translucent. About 5 minutes.
Add curry powder to the onions and continue to cook stirring constantly for 2 more minutes.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the chicken or vegetable stock, pumpkin puree, brown
sugar, salt and pepper. Cook together for 10 minutes.
Stir in heavy cream and cook for 5 more minutes.
Ladle soup into either a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. You can also use an
immersion stick blender.
Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with chopped chives.

Tips for Entertaining at Thanksgiving

Have your dinner table set before guests arrive. If you don’t have a separate table for entertaining and dining, have everything stacked for each place setting on a separate counter or sideboard so you can easily set the table when it’s time to eat.

Decorate your table. A beautiful tablecloth and something as simple as some gords, pumpkins in a bowl in the center of the table will look festive. Votive candles or a fall plant will give your table a beautiful visual touch.

If guests ask if they can bring something, say YES! Keep a list of what each guest is bringing so there are no duplicates. People want to help out and taking help will relieve some of the holiday
stress.

Make sure you have room in your oven, refrigerator or counter for the dishes your guests are bringing. Planning ahead will help ensure that something that needs to be refrigerated can
be or a dish heated right before service has room in your oven.

Tips and recipes courtesy of Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom
@thevineyardmomliving on Instagram

