The Block winners Omar and Oz have confirmed reality TV’s worst-kept secret; that they have had an ongoing feud with the other contestants on the show. Omar and Oz won this year’s season of The Block by a huge gap – they walked away with $1,586,666.66 in profit, plus an extra $100,000 in prize money for winning. The next closest couple, Sharon and Ankur, made just $170,000 on their house. As of now, one house – Jenny and Dylan’s – still remains on the market.

12 HOURS AGO