thebrag.com

Ella explains why she was spotted hanging out with her MAFS ex Mitch

MAFS star Ella Ding has explained why she was spotted hanging out with her on-screen ex Mitch Eynaud and has doubled down that she isn’t getting back together with him. Ella and Mitch were paired together on this year’s season of MAFS, however, despite continuing their relationship after the show the pair eventually broke up, and things weren’t amicable.
thebrag.com

Masterchef legend Poh opens up about ‘heartbreaking’ personal loss

Masterchef star, author and TV presenter Poh Ling Yeow has opened up about her grief over suffering a miscarriage nearly a decade ago. In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode of ABC’s Australian Story, Poh revealed that she and ex-husband Jonathan Bennett were expecting a baby together eight years ago, but sadly lost their child at 12 weeks.
thebrag.com

Daniel Johns’ sweet message to ex Natalie Imbruglia ahead of ARIA gig

Daniel Johns has sent a sweet message of support to his ex-wife of five years Natalie Imbruglia ahead of her gig hosting the ARIA Awards next week. The former Silverchair frontman conducted an Instagram Q&A and reposted a question from a fan who asked if he was going to attend the ARIA Awards this year.
thebrag.com

Margot Robbie insists she wasn’t crying in those Cara Delevingne photos

It’s been just a couple of months since a lot of people on the internet started to worry for the welfare of Cara Delevingne. After the model’s chaotic behaviour had sparked concern, Margot Robbie being snapped leaving her home appearing to be very emotional didn’t help matters. The paparazzi pictures seemingly showed the Australian actress crying, but Robbie has now denied that was ever the case.
thebrag.com

The Block winners Omar and Oz confirm their feud with fellow contestants

The Block winners Omar and Oz have confirmed reality TV’s worst-kept secret; that they have had an ongoing feud with the other contestants on the show. Omar and Oz won this year’s season of The Block by a huge gap – they walked away with $1,586,666.66 in profit, plus an extra $100,000 in prize money for winning. The next closest couple, Sharon and Ankur, made just $170,000 on their house. As of now, one house – Jenny and Dylan’s – still remains on the market.
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label

Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Kate Langbroek slams KIIS FM over unfair treatment

Radio and television presenter Kate Langbroek has slammed KIIS FM for not treating her and her co-workers as well as they treat Kyle and Jackie O. Langbroek works for the station alongside Monty Dimond and Yumi Stynes on The 3PM Pick Up, but it was recently announced the show won’t be returning next year.
thebrag.com

Phoebe Bridgers announces headline Australian shows

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced two headline shows in Australia. In addition to her appearance at next year’s Laneway Festival, the indie rock artist will also perform at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale...
thebrag.com

Pauline Hanson will be competing on a popular reality show

Pauline Hanson has reportedly signed on to compete in the upcoming season of the reality TV show SAS Australia. A network insider told Daily Mail Australia that the politician agreed to join the show because she wants to “challenge herself” and that producers ‘couldn’t be more thrilled’, that she’s confirmed for the show.
thebrag.com

Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only

Global pop superstar Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only. The multi-platinum artist will hold a special, intimate show at South Australia’s iconic d’Arenberg Cube in January 2023, and it will be their only show Down Under during their visit to the country. They will perform songs from across their extensive catalogue of hits, including their latest huge single ‘Unholy’.
thebrag.com

Abbie Chatfield has launched her own beer just in time for summer

As of today, reality star and media personality Abbie Chatfield can add one more thing to her long resume: her own beer brand. Abbie announced the launch of her beer, Spill, today via social media. The 27 year old shared multiple photos promoting the beer, as well as a short video ad.
thebrag.com

The xx’s Romy and Fred again.. combine on euphoric single ‘Strong’

Romy has unveiled new single ‘Strong’, just her second-ever solo release, and it features producer of the moment Fred again... After Fred again.. teased the collaboration in a Boiler Room set earlier this year, Romy, famed as one third of The xx, started performing the track at gigs and festivals globally.
thebrag.com

Offset shares heartbreaking tribute to Takeoff

It’s been two weeks since Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, bringing the hip hop world to a standstill. His cousin and former Migos bandmate, Offset, took to Instagram today to share a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,”...
HOUSTON, TX
thebrag.com

Watch TISM perform live for the first time in 18 years

TISM returned to public performing for the first time in almost two decades this weekend. A night called ‘Open Mic Tryouts’ was advertised to take place at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on Saturday, November 12th, but a huge surprise was waiting for those who turned up. The band...
thebrag.com

Popular Melbourne club Colour is closing this year

Popular Melbourne club and live music venue Colour is sadly closing its doors this year. Located in the heart of Carlton, Colour was one of the best places to hear excellent dance and electronic music. Despite only opening its doors in 2019, the club had built up a formidable reputation in Inner Melbourne due to the quality of musicians and the generosity of staff.
thebrag.com

Big Freedia joins already packed Bluesfest sideshow

New Orleans hip hop artist Big Freedia has joined an already stacked Bluesfest sideshow containing the likes of The Soul Rebels and GZA. Known as The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia has collaborated with superstars like Drake (‘Nice For What’) and Beyoncé (the sublime ‘Break My Soul’).

