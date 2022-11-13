Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Ella explains why she was spotted hanging out with her MAFS ex Mitch
MAFS star Ella Ding has explained why she was spotted hanging out with her on-screen ex Mitch Eynaud and has doubled down that she isn’t getting back together with him. Ella and Mitch were paired together on this year’s season of MAFS, however, despite continuing their relationship after the show the pair eventually broke up, and things weren’t amicable.
thebrag.com
Masterchef legend Poh opens up about ‘heartbreaking’ personal loss
Masterchef star, author and TV presenter Poh Ling Yeow has opened up about her grief over suffering a miscarriage nearly a decade ago. In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode of ABC’s Australian Story, Poh revealed that she and ex-husband Jonathan Bennett were expecting a baby together eight years ago, but sadly lost their child at 12 weeks.
thebrag.com
Daniel Johns’ sweet message to ex Natalie Imbruglia ahead of ARIA gig
Daniel Johns has sent a sweet message of support to his ex-wife of five years Natalie Imbruglia ahead of her gig hosting the ARIA Awards next week. The former Silverchair frontman conducted an Instagram Q&A and reposted a question from a fan who asked if he was going to attend the ARIA Awards this year.
thebrag.com
Margot Robbie insists she wasn’t crying in those Cara Delevingne photos
It’s been just a couple of months since a lot of people on the internet started to worry for the welfare of Cara Delevingne. After the model’s chaotic behaviour had sparked concern, Margot Robbie being snapped leaving her home appearing to be very emotional didn’t help matters. The paparazzi pictures seemingly showed the Australian actress crying, but Robbie has now denied that was ever the case.
thebrag.com
The Block winners Omar and Oz confirm their feud with fellow contestants
The Block winners Omar and Oz have confirmed reality TV’s worst-kept secret; that they have had an ongoing feud with the other contestants on the show. Omar and Oz won this year’s season of The Block by a huge gap – they walked away with $1,586,666.66 in profit, plus an extra $100,000 in prize money for winning. The next closest couple, Sharon and Ankur, made just $170,000 on their house. As of now, one house – Jenny and Dylan’s – still remains on the market.
thebrag.com
Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label
Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
Billy Ray Cyrus confirms engagement to 'the real deal' he met filming 'Hannah Montana'
Billy Ray Cyrus and fellow singer Firerose have made their engagement official in a new interview with People magazine.
thebrag.com
Kate Langbroek slams KIIS FM over unfair treatment
Radio and television presenter Kate Langbroek has slammed KIIS FM for not treating her and her co-workers as well as they treat Kyle and Jackie O. Langbroek works for the station alongside Monty Dimond and Yumi Stynes on The 3PM Pick Up, but it was recently announced the show won’t be returning next year.
thebrag.com
Phoebe Bridgers announces headline Australian shows
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced two headline shows in Australia. In addition to her appearance at next year’s Laneway Festival, the indie rock artist will also perform at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale...
thebrag.com
Pauline Hanson will be competing on a popular reality show
Pauline Hanson has reportedly signed on to compete in the upcoming season of the reality TV show SAS Australia. A network insider told Daily Mail Australia that the politician agreed to join the show because she wants to “challenge herself” and that producers ‘couldn’t be more thrilled’, that she’s confirmed for the show.
thebrag.com
Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only
Global pop superstar Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only. The multi-platinum artist will hold a special, intimate show at South Australia’s iconic d’Arenberg Cube in January 2023, and it will be their only show Down Under during their visit to the country. They will perform songs from across their extensive catalogue of hits, including their latest huge single ‘Unholy’.
thebrag.com
‘The pain is incomparable’: Cardi B opens up about her grief over Takeoff’s death
Days after his star-studded emotional funeral, Cardi B has spoken out following the death of rapper, Takeoff, who was part of the rap trio Migos alongside her husband, Offset. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, died after being shot during a game of dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. He was just 28.
thebrag.com
Abbie Chatfield has launched her own beer just in time for summer
As of today, reality star and media personality Abbie Chatfield can add one more thing to her long resume: her own beer brand. Abbie announced the launch of her beer, Spill, today via social media. The 27 year old shared multiple photos promoting the beer, as well as a short video ad.
thebrag.com
The xx’s Romy and Fred again.. combine on euphoric single ‘Strong’
Romy has unveiled new single ‘Strong’, just her second-ever solo release, and it features producer of the moment Fred again... After Fred again.. teased the collaboration in a Boiler Room set earlier this year, Romy, famed as one third of The xx, started performing the track at gigs and festivals globally.
thebrag.com
Offset shares heartbreaking tribute to Takeoff
It’s been two weeks since Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, bringing the hip hop world to a standstill. His cousin and former Migos bandmate, Offset, took to Instagram today to share a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,”...
The 4thWrite short story prize winner: a young mother’s chance encounter with an old classmate
Read Ink by Olivia Douglass, this year’s winner of the Guardian and publisher 4th Estate’s award for unpublished writers of colour
thebrag.com
Watch TISM perform live for the first time in 18 years
TISM returned to public performing for the first time in almost two decades this weekend. A night called ‘Open Mic Tryouts’ was advertised to take place at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on Saturday, November 12th, but a huge surprise was waiting for those who turned up. The band...
thebrag.com
Popular Melbourne club Colour is closing this year
Popular Melbourne club and live music venue Colour is sadly closing its doors this year. Located in the heart of Carlton, Colour was one of the best places to hear excellent dance and electronic music. Despite only opening its doors in 2019, the club had built up a formidable reputation in Inner Melbourne due to the quality of musicians and the generosity of staff.
Jimmy Fallon Asked Elon Musk For Help When #RIPJimmyFallon Started Trending On Twitter, And He Basically Offered Zero Assistance
#RIPJimmyFallon began trending on Twitter after a joke went viral.
thebrag.com
Big Freedia joins already packed Bluesfest sideshow
New Orleans hip hop artist Big Freedia has joined an already stacked Bluesfest sideshow containing the likes of The Soul Rebels and GZA. Known as The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia has collaborated with superstars like Drake (‘Nice For What’) and Beyoncé (the sublime ‘Break My Soul’).
Comments / 0