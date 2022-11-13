ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County

By Joushua Blount
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vNwx_0j9LXnmb00

Boone Co., Mo (KMIZ)

Fire officials say no one was hurt after a cooking fire in the 2600 block of East Oakbrook Dr. in Boone County on Sunday morning.

Boone County Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Scott Olsen, says his crews along with Columbia Fire Department were sent to a residence within the block at 8:35 a.m., with the first crew arriving at 8:40 a.m.

Two children and two adults were at the home when the fire started according to the department.

Fire crews said when they arrived, they saw the fire in the kitchen extending out into the living room. Crews said they were able to put the fire out quickly.

Olsen says cooking grease was left on the stone unattended. One of the four people at the house walked back into the kitchen and saw flames coming from the cooking pan burning the kitchen cabinets.

Olsen said the people couldn't put out the fire so they evacuated the house and called 9-1-1.

Information on the total amount of damage caused by the fire was not available when ABC 17 News Crews spoke to the fire department at the scene.

The post No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover

A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
WARSAW, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon

State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Salt Creek bridge in Howard County reopens

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) A bridge that was abruptly closed last month has officially reopened, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation social media post. "There may be some brief single-lane closures as crews finalize work, so watch for crews/signs and give them plenty of room," the tweet stated. 🎉BRIDGE OPEN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE!! 🎉The Howard The post Salt Creek bridge in Howard County reopens appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three dogs die in Boone County house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER BLOG: Crews working to remove downed lines over Highway 124 in Harrisburg

(KMIZ) Update 6:30 a.m.: Snow covers the area near the DoubleTree hotel in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Columbia Public Works is monitoring road conditions across the city on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Drivers could find some slick spots during their morning commute. Clear road conditions at the intersection of Jefferson Street and The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: Crews working to remove downed lines over Highway 124 in Harrisburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Crash

A Marshall woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2014 Ford truck, driven by 75-year-old Barbara A. Nobis of Paris, was on US 65 Highway at Keokuk Road around 5 p.m., when it failed to yield to a northbound 2020 Ford SUV, driven by 68-year-old Mabel D. Collins of Marshall. The truck traveled into the path of the SUV.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER BLOG: Road conditions improving across Mid-Missouri

(KMIZ) Update 6:45 a.m. The MoDOT Traveler Information Map website shows improving road conditions across Mid-Missouri. According to the department, State Highway 15 in Audrain County is now clear. Drivers could still find partly covered road conditions on Highway 63 in Randolph County. ❄️🚗 11/15 6am WINTER WEATHER ROAD UPDATE ❄️🚗Some partly covered and mostly The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: Road conditions improving across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
WIBW

Mexico man hospitalized after car slides in front of semi-truck on interstate

LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Mexico is in a Salina hospital after the car he was driving slid in front of a semi-truck on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 229.3 on westbound I-70 - less than a mile west of 26th Rd. - with reports of an injury crash.
SALINA, KS
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County purchases radar trailer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County Public Works announced in a Monday press release that the county recently purchased a radar trailer to be used for speed control on county roadways. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department provided funding for the trailer. Cole County Public Works will place the trailer on roadways and the sheriff’s department The post Cole County purchases radar trailer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy