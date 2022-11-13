No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County

Boone Co., Mo (KMIZ)

Fire officials say no one was hurt after a cooking fire in the 2600 block of East Oakbrook Dr. in Boone County on Sunday morning.

Boone County Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Scott Olsen, says his crews along with Columbia Fire Department were sent to a residence within the block at 8:35 a.m., with the first crew arriving at 8:40 a.m.

Two children and two adults were at the home when the fire started according to the department.

Fire crews said when they arrived, they saw the fire in the kitchen extending out into the living room. Crews said they were able to put the fire out quickly.

Olsen says cooking grease was left on the stone unattended. One of the four people at the house walked back into the kitchen and saw flames coming from the cooking pan burning the kitchen cabinets.

Olsen said the people couldn't put out the fire so they evacuated the house and called 9-1-1.

Information on the total amount of damage caused by the fire was not available when ABC 17 News Crews spoke to the fire department at the scene.

