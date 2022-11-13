ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The ultimate guide to Chicago’s Italian beef

CHICAGO — At last, the Italian beef is having a moment. While deep-dish and Chicago-style hot dogs long ago achieved national fame, the Italian beef was one of those dishes with only limited appeal outside of Chicagoland. But now publications like The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times suddenly care about our beloved soggy sandwich.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
hotelnewsresource.com

Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago Hotel Opens in Illinois

Genuine Hospitality, a St. Louis, Missouri-based hotel operator, announced the opening of Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago, the first Tru by Hilton in Illinois. The 121-room hotel located near downtown Naperville, Illinois is within easy reach of the city’s attractions. Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago will be the second...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WIFR

Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard

LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
LOMBARD, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe

LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

73 new Chicago police recruits, 124 newly promoted officers celebrate graduation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A graduation ceremony was held Monday morning for dozens of new Chicago police recruits and recently promoted officers.The department held a graduation ceremony at Navy Pier for 73 graduates of the police academy, as well as 24 promoted field training officers and 100 promoted sergeants.Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and other command staff at the graduation ceremony.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 charged for shooting a woman at Lombard's Yorktown Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged for shooting a woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard.Police said 22-year-old Ronald Grundy and 24-year-old Jakobi Kinsey got into a confrontation with another group in the mall Friday afternoon.They then followed them out to the parking lot and started shooting. A woman was hit. She's expected to be okay. A judge denied bond for Grundy and set Kinsey's bond at $1million.
LOMBARD, IL
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Construction equipment stolen from Milwaukee Avenue business – Chicago Tribune

The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Arturo Moyo-Castrejon, 18, of the 2200 block of Central Road in Glenview was charged with domestic battery Nov. 7. He was arrested following the investigation of an incident in the 2200 block of Central Road. He was taken to Cook County Court in Skokie for a bond hearing.
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
CHICAGO, IL

