St. Regis announces new Executive Chef, Assistant Director of Food & Beverage

PARK CITY, Utah – St. Regis Deer Valley , the prestigious ski-in ski-out hotel located slope-side within Deer Valley Resort, announced the appointment of a new Executive Chef and new Assistant Director of Food and Beverage for the hotel.

The Resort’s hallmark restaurant, RIME, as well as all other restaurants, banquets, and events will all be under the direction of the newly appointed Executive Chef, Pierson Shields.

Shields will be in charge of a team of more than 50 chefs and stewards, and will collaborate with the Resort’s Consulting Chef Matthew Harris on La Stellina, the new high-concept Italian restaurant set to debut in December 2022 in the Resort’s Snow Park Building.

“It is a privilege to lead the renowned culinary team with its high standards for innovative yet approachable cuisine for which the Resort is known” said Chef Shields. “Menus will utilize the best quality and freshest seafood, meats and game from around the country as well as sourcing from local farmers and businesses. The awe-inspiring beauty of the Wasatch Range and views from the Resort inspire culinary creativity.”

Shields most recently served as the Executive Chef for the Grand Hyatt Vail Resort and Spa, where he was in charge of all culinary activities at the resort, including the restaurants and banquets. He also established the “Chef Series,” which invited both local and national chefs to take part in a Vail dinner series.

In addition to the newly appointed Executive Chef, St. Regis also appointed a new Assistant Director of Food and Beverage, Parker Teske. Teske previously worked as the Director of Outlets at the Goldener Hirsch Inn in Park City, where he was in charge of all food service sales, expenses, and financial management.

“To serve as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage at The St. Regis Deer Valley is an extraordinary opportunity to grow in the luxury hospitality field. I have had the good fortune to live in Park City for nine years, and the town offers everything about which I am passionate including skiing, mountain biking, great food and libations,” said Teske.

General Manager of The St. Regis, Tyler Mugford, said this of the new hires; “We are pleased to welcome Chef Pierson Shields with his extensive experience which encompasses all aspects of fine cuisine, dining, operations and management. Chef Shields will provide the extraordinary service and innovative menus for which The St. Regis Deer Valley is known.”

Mugford continued, “Parker Teske and his comprehensive knowledge of local hotels and hospitality adds a dynamic dimension to the Resort’s food and beverage operation. The collective backgrounds of Mr. Shields and Mr. Teske will ensure the highest level of service and performance.”

While Deer Valley’s ski season doesn’t start till December 3, restaurants inside the resort are operating at full capacity, and are introducing new staff to enhance customers’ experiences.

