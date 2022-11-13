ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

St. Regis announces new Executive Chef, Assistant Director of Food & Beverage

By TownLift // Will Scadden
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmrM6_0j9LXc4c00

PARK CITY, Utah – St. Regis Deer Valley , the prestigious ski-in ski-out hotel located slope-side within Deer Valley Resort, announced the appointment of a new Executive Chef and new Assistant Director of Food and Beverage for the hotel.

The Resort’s hallmark restaurant, RIME, as well as all other restaurants, banquets, and events will all be under the direction of the newly appointed Executive Chef, Pierson Shields.

Shields will be in charge of a team of more than 50 chefs and stewards, and will collaborate with the Resort’s Consulting Chef Matthew Harris on La Stellina, the new high-concept Italian restaurant set to debut in December 2022 in the Resort’s Snow Park Building.

“It is a privilege to lead the renowned culinary team with its high standards for innovative yet approachable cuisine for which the Resort is known” said Chef Shields. “Menus will utilize the best quality and freshest seafood, meats and game from around the country as well as sourcing from local farmers and businesses. The awe-inspiring beauty of the Wasatch Range and views from the Resort inspire culinary creativity.”

Shields most recently served as the Executive Chef for the Grand Hyatt Vail Resort and Spa, where he was in charge of all culinary activities at the resort, including the restaurants and banquets. He also established the “Chef Series,” which invited both local and national chefs to take part in a Vail dinner series.

In addition to the newly appointed Executive Chef, St. Regis also appointed a new Assistant Director of Food and Beverage, Parker Teske. Teske previously worked as the Director of Outlets at the Goldener Hirsch Inn in Park City, where he was in charge of all food service sales, expenses, and financial management.

“To serve as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage at The St. Regis Deer Valley is an extraordinary opportunity to grow in the luxury hospitality field. I have had the good fortune to live in Park City for nine years, and the town offers everything about which I am passionate including skiing, mountain biking, great food and libations,” said Teske.

General Manager of The St. Regis, Tyler Mugford, said this of the new hires; “We are pleased to welcome Chef Pierson Shields with his extensive experience which encompasses all aspects of fine cuisine, dining, operations and management. Chef Shields will provide the extraordinary service and innovative menus for which The St. Regis Deer Valley is known.”

Mugford continued, “Parker Teske and his comprehensive knowledge of local hotels and hospitality adds a dynamic dimension to the Resort’s food and beverage operation. The collective backgrounds of Mr. Shields and Mr. Teske will ensure the highest level of service and performance.”

While Deer Valley’s ski season doesn’t start till December 3, restaurants inside the resort are operating at full capacity, and are introducing new staff to enhance customers’ experiences.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Les Madeleines bakery closing after 19 years

SALT LAKE CITY — After 19 years in business, Les Madeleines, a popular French bakery and café is closing down. The bakery got a lot of attention for its Kouign Amann, a pastry from the Brittany region of France. According to its website, Les Madeleines was the third...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah

Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
SANDY, UT
TownLift

Jobs of the week, November 16

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard. PC Tots is hiring an Executive Director. PC Tots is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing […]
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy