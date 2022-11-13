ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson

By Lauren Margolis
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Texas ( KETK ) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years.

“I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross

For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work to make the festival what it is today.

“When I took this over in 1995, it was just right here in the square. Now we have all these streets full,” said Cross. While syrup was cooking up, crowds were coming out to enjoy the many vendors, live music and countless activities the festival had to offer.

“The sun came out and so did the crowd. And they’ve made syrup and it’s very good,” said director of Depot Museum, Vickie Armstrong.

The festival serves as a way to draw tourists to explore Henderson.

“The first one, they had about a thousand people and it’s grown since then,” explained Armstrong.

The festival brings sweet syrup and smiles to East Texans year after year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

