Washington State

Sen. Ed Markey wrote to Elon Musk saying someone impersonated his Twitter with a verified blue check. Musk responded, suggesting his 'real account sounds like a parody.'

By Katie Balevic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pva9y_0j9LXFy100
Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk. Jemal Countess/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Getty Images
  • Sen. Ed Markey said his account was "easily" impersonated with a fake account with a blue verification check.
  • Musk responded to the complaint, saying Markey's real account "sounds like a parody."
  • Musk laid off about half of Twitter's staff, including public policy staff who verify politician accounts.

Sen. Ed Markey penned a letter to Elon Musk after someone impersonated his Twitter account with a blue checkmark. Musk responded on Twitter by saying the senator's real account "sounds like a parody."

In a letter addressed to Musk and shared on Twitter, Markey said a Washington Post reporter "easily created a fake Twitter account in my name, and by paying $8.00 was also able to obtain Twitter's blue checkmark, signifying that Twitter had 'verified' the account was indeed that of a sitting U.S. senator."

"It was not," Markey's letter to Musk continued. "Apparently, due to Twitter's lax verification practices and apparent need for cash, anyone could pay $8.00 and impersonate someone on your platform."

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the outlet was verified "in minutes" while experimenting with the verification system and creating "imposter accounts" for Markey and a comedian. Both fake accounts were quickly verified, which the Post said makes the blue check "mostly worthless."

Following the experiment, Markey said that Twitter "must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again."

"Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?" Musk said on Twitter in a reply to Markey's tweet. He also asked why Markey is wearing a mask in his profile picture.

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Markey fired off another tweet in response to Musk, calling out the billionaire's companies under various investigations.

"One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you're spending your time picking fights online," Markey tweeted. "Fix your companies. Or Congress will."

The Federal Trade Commission said on Friday that it is "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern." Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has spent months investigating Tesla's autopilot feature, assessing data from 830,000 Tesla cars and almost 200 new cases of collisions while the autopilot feature was activated.

Musk said last week that he wants Twitter to be the "most accurate source of information," though many of his tweets in the last few weeks contradict him. He tweeted a link to a news site spreading unfounded (and homophobic) claims about the assault on Paul Pelosi, which left the House Speaker's husband hospitalized. He also tweeted that Twitter was the biggest driver of "clicks" on the internet, after which he was quickly fact-checked for being "100% wrong."

Musk's tweets have put him in hot water with advertisers, several of whom have suspended ads on the site. Since he completed his takeover of Twitter last month, he has laid off several top executives and a large chunk of the company's staff, including public policy staff who verify politician accounts.

Comments / 47

Teresa Moyer
2d ago

Musk refuses to take responsibility for anything unless it’s praise-worthy. Sounds familiar, wait…, don’t tell me😂

Reply(1)
19
protocalmemphis
3d ago

Tragic how inept . paid double, tweeted out Q nut conspiracy ignorance and lies. laid off employees and fake accounts are everywhere. Truth Social Part 2.

Reply(1)
11
Fernando Swaves
2d ago

I don't understand how fake accounts were an issue far before musk bought the company but now all of a sudden hes under a microscope for fake accounts saying he needs to fix his companies or Congress will....so does that mean congress is admitting to turning a blind eye to a problem that was benefiting them but now that musk owns it they want to run him into the grown by acting like these problems are his fault all of a sudden 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Facebook has lots and lots of fake accounts of lots of important officials 😂 where's the out cry Congress

Reply(2)
4
Business Insider

