Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling
Sweet Sterling! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their lives with their little one ever since. The couple started dating in high school and got engaged in August 2020. The proposal came on the heels of Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win, and he told 610 Radio at […]
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Chris Evans Is Dating Alba Baptista (Report)
“Captain America” star Chris Evans is reportedly off the market!. People magazine reports Evans, 41, has been dating “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year.”. A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family...
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Gisele Is Reportedly Sending Tom Brady A Message
Gisele Bundchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend and those close to the supermodel believes she's sending her ex-husband a message. The legendary supermodel was spotted in Costa Rica with a well-known jiu-jitsu instructor. The man, who reportedly lives in Miami, has known Gisele for more than a year.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man
Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Who Is Patrick Mahomes’ Brother? Everything to Know About ‘Jackson From TikTok’
At 27 years old, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a hardworking quarterback with the accolades to prove it. He is one of the NFL’s most talented players, destined to be a standout athlete as the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes. Whether it is the preseason or postseason, the 6-foot-3 […]
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2