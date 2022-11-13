Read full article on original website
Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke
If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
What's The Difference Between Milia And Whiteheads
When you suffer from acne, it can sometimes be hard to differentiate between the types of spots that appear on your skin. One of the most common to appear are whiteheads, which occur when a pore on the skin — particularly the face — becomes clogged with "sebum, dead skin cells, and debris," according to the holistic health site bioClarity. Whiteheads can be easily confused with more severe types of acne, including papules and pustules which are inflamed in appearance and can contain a build-up of bacteria and pus as opposed to whiteheads.
Warning Signs To Watch For In Your Child During An Alarming Rise In Suicidal ER Visits
There is a huge mental health crisis among today's children and teens that is increasing at alarming rates. In fact, mental illness among young people is at an all-time high (via American Psychological Association). Surprisingly, the rates have been steadily increasing even before the COVID-19 pandemic began. A study in...
Research shows that multiple COVID infections could lead to severe health complications
A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that repeated COVID-19 infections could cause strain on various organ systems, leading to severe long and short-term health complications. Key findings: The study found that COVID-19 can impact the body’s organ systems during the duration of the illness and long...
News-Medical.net
Blood samples from healthy individuals have pre-existing anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgGs and IVIg may be an effective therapy for severe COVID-19
A new paper introduces evidence of effective alleviation of disease severity using intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg). This is in the form of immunoglobulin (Ig) G antibodies directed against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pathogen, namely, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Introduction. SARS-CoV-2 is a beta-coronavirus that can infect...
FDA Warns Parents To Be Careful What Cough Medicine They Give Their Children
With the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV making the rounds of schoolyards all over, many parents are facing the reality of having sick kids at home, via Washington Post. Throw in the common cold and it's easy to understand why parents are missing work in record numbers,...
suggest.com
Do You Avoid Chatting With Strangers? A New Study Indicates It Is Negatively Impacting Your Health
Personally, reading this study gave me a feeling of dread. Great! The thing I’ve perfected, avoiding talking to strangers at all costs, may be bad for me. Some people can strike up a conversation with anyone at any time. My best friend is the epitome of an extrovert. She’s never met a stranger and can talk to anyone about almost any subject. Once I get past pleasantries with a stranger my mind goes blank. It’s a phenomenon that I’ve learned to live with.
