Saints first injury report for week 11 is lengthy
Injuries are never an excuse, but the Saints laundry list of players that are banged up sure makes it hard to field a winning team. A baker’s dozen appear on the teams’ initial injury report for week 11 vs. the LA Rams.
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54
BRYANT (2-1) Planes Fortuny 6-8 4-4 16, Bodziony 2-13 0-0 4, Castagne 2-6 1-2 6, Gallagher 2-9 0-0 5, Neira Martinez 6-10 0-0 15, Chasco 2-2 0-0 4, Frongillo 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-6 0-0 0, Berens 0-1 0-0 0, Kiefer 0-1 0-0 0, Mayerhofer 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-3 1-2 4, Totals 21-59 6-8 54.
