Channel 3000
Health Coaching With Family Support Aids Patient Activation With Diabetes
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Structured support from family and friends may boost patient activation and healthy eating among people with diabetes, according to a study published online Nov. 14 in JAMA Network Open. Ann-Marie Rosland, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and colleagues...
Channel 3000
Recent Increase Seen in Pediatric Benzonatate Exposure
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric benzonatate prescription utilization has increased recently, as have cases involving intentional benzonatate exposure, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in Pediatrics. Ivone Kim, M.D., from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues conducted a...
Channel 3000
Outcomes Similar for Total Ankle Replacement, Ankle Fusion in OA
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis, total ankle replacement (TAR) and ankle fusion (AF) have similar clinical scores and harms, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Andrew J. Goldberg, M.B.B.S., from the UCL Institute...
