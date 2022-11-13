ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS DFW

Severe weather likely in North Texas Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Severe weather is likely Friday afternoon with damaging winds being the biggest threat, and a secondary threat from hail and isolated tornadoes.Some thick fog was around Wednesday morning, but a fine afternoon is on tap for North Texas.On Thursday, North Texas will have some sprinkling and light rain. It'll be a mostly cloudy day with breezy conditions and temperatures should still get into the upper 70s; the morning is going to stay about 10 degrees above normal (63 degrees for a low), so rather easy to get there on strong south winds.FRIDAYWe are expecting a severe...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

More than 30 million at risk of dangerous severe storms across south-central US

One of the strongest storms of the autumn so far will journey from the southern Rockies to the Upper Midwest to end this week and spawn fast-moving severe thunderstorms in the process. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the severe thunderstorms that ignite across the southern Plains will be capable of spinning up tornadoes, as well as other threats.
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Snowiest States in the United States

The United States spans a large swath of land ranging from desert to snowy mountains. The country contains one of the world’s hottest places, and each state experiences extreme weather in a totally different way. Some states get very little snow annually while others get blanketed for months. There...
VERMONT STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States

The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
ARKANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States

The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Major storm brings tornado damage to northeast Texas

A powerful storm system moved through northeast Texas Friday evening, with reports of major tornado damage to several parts of the region. Beginning in the late afternoon hours, the National Weather Service issued a flurry of tornado warnings for dozens of cities and towns, specifically on the Interstate 35 corridor.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CNBC

See which states have suffered the most major weather disasters since 2011

Ninety percent of counties across the U.S. have experienced a flood, wildfire, hurricane or other federally declared climate disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. During that same period, 29 states on average endured at least one federally declared disaster, according to the report by Rebuild...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida, Georgia Issue Tornado Watch Amid Tropical Storm Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole moves inland, Florida and Georgia have issued tornado watches in numerous areas impacted by the storm. Fox Weather reports that on Thursday (November 10th), a risk of severe weather and possible tornadoes due to Tropical Storm Nicole will be focused along the southeast coast. This will be from North Carolina south to Jacksonville, Florida. The storm is notably packing a tornado threat as it moves inland across the Sunshine State. The risk will follow the storm as it moves north across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard.
GEORGIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Cities with the Largest and Smallest Homes for Sale

Some want to live in a sprawling mansion, others would opt for a tiny home. No matter the preference, there’s always a place for every homebuyer. The question is: where?. Realtor.com has put out a study revealing the cities with the largest and smallest homes for sale. To find this information, they reviewed all of their active listings in September and sought the places with the highest median square footage and the lowest. For the list to have some geographic diversity, they included only one city per state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Longmont Leader

Ticks are emerging locally and across the country

You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

