Some want to live in a sprawling mansion, others would opt for a tiny home. No matter the preference, there’s always a place for every homebuyer. The question is: where?. Realtor.com has put out a study revealing the cities with the largest and smallest homes for sale. To find this information, they reviewed all of their active listings in September and sought the places with the highest median square footage and the lowest. For the list to have some geographic diversity, they included only one city per state.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO