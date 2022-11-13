Read full article on original website
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
Severe weather likely in North Texas Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Severe weather is likely Friday afternoon with damaging winds being the biggest threat, and a secondary threat from hail and isolated tornadoes.Some thick fog was around Wednesday morning, but a fine afternoon is on tap for North Texas.On Thursday, North Texas will have some sprinkling and light rain. It'll be a mostly cloudy day with breezy conditions and temperatures should still get into the upper 70s; the morning is going to stay about 10 degrees above normal (63 degrees for a low), so rather easy to get there on strong south winds.FRIDAYWe are expecting a severe...
More than 30 million at risk of dangerous severe storms across south-central US
One of the strongest storms of the autumn so far will journey from the southern Rockies to the Upper Midwest to end this week and spawn fast-moving severe thunderstorms in the process. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the severe thunderstorms that ignite across the southern Plains will be capable of spinning up tornadoes, as well as other threats.
Tornado watch, thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of Texas
NEW YORK — Thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch were in effect in parts of Texas on Monday, as severe weather makes its way through the state. The storms will push eastward and bring the first round of severe weather from Dallas to Waco, Austin and San Antonio on Monday afternoon.
The 7 Snowiest States in the United States
The United States spans a large swath of land ranging from desert to snowy mountains. The country contains one of the world’s hottest places, and each state experiences extreme weather in a totally different way. Some states get very little snow annually while others get blanketed for months. There...
Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States
The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States
The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
Winter Storm In West To Become First Blizzard Of Season In Northern Plains
Snow, heavy in spots, will blanket parts of the West into Wednesday night. A strong snowstorm is then expected to develop in the Northern Plains. Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week.
Tornadoes touch down, severe thunderstorms drench North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas
Tornadoes touched down in Texas on Friday as the region faced severe weather leaving many residents without power.
Major storm brings tornado damage to northeast Texas
A powerful storm system moved through northeast Texas Friday evening, with reports of major tornado damage to several parts of the region. Beginning in the late afternoon hours, the National Weather Service issued a flurry of tornado warnings for dozens of cities and towns, specifically on the Interstate 35 corridor.
Thanksgiving Travel 2022 Will Be Chaotic Due to Severe Weather Conditions Affecting Over 54 Million Americans
The early week of November was marked by chilly rain. Widespread cooldowns, heavy snow, blizzards, and severe weather conditions were the weather-related reports that occurred in some portions of the United States. In line, the latest weather forecast showed that severe weather conditions could affect Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is one of...
See which states have suffered the most major weather disasters since 2011
Ninety percent of counties across the U.S. have experienced a flood, wildfire, hurricane or other federally declared climate disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. During that same period, 29 states on average endured at least one federally declared disaster, according to the report by Rebuild...
Severe weather after dark creates 'incredibly dangerous' scenario across Southern Plains
The severe weather kicked off across northeast Texas swiftly and continued to threaten communities even as night fell, creating a dangerous scenario for those in the path of the rampaging storms. Particularly dangerous situations began to unfold across parts of central and eastern Texas into Friday night as the region...
Florida, Georgia Issue Tornado Watch Amid Tropical Storm Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole moves inland, Florida and Georgia have issued tornado watches in numerous areas impacted by the storm. Fox Weather reports that on Thursday (November 10th), a risk of severe weather and possible tornadoes due to Tropical Storm Nicole will be focused along the southeast coast. This will be from North Carolina south to Jacksonville, Florida. The storm is notably packing a tornado threat as it moves inland across the Sunshine State. The risk will follow the storm as it moves north across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard.
