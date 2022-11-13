Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien...
Ryan eager to make most of 2nd chance as Colts starter
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan kept playing the role — even when his first season in Indianapolis went off script. He searched for ways to eliminate turnovers, continued rehabbing a separated throwing shoulder and offered teammates help and advice, even after he was demoted three weeks ago. So when the Colts fired coach Frank Reich and replaced him with the unproven Jeff Saturday last week, the longtime NFL quarterback stood in front of his teammates and made an impassioned speech about how to navigate this uncharted territory. It was as unsurprising to those inside the locker room as Ryan’s response to reclaiming the starting job last Sunday.
Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Brown scores NCAA record 43 points
1956 — Syracuse beats Colgate 61-7 behind halfback Jim Brown. Brown sets an NCAA-record for points by an individual player in a single game by scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for 43 points. 1959 — Syracuse’s Connie Dierking becomes the first player to foul out of...
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Porterville Recorder
Free Agent Signings
NEW YORK (AP) — The five free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54
BRYANT (2-1) Planes Fortuny 6-8 4-4 16, Bodziony 2-13 0-0 4, Castagne 2-6 1-2 6, Gallagher 2-9 0-0 5, Neira Martinez 6-10 0-0 15, Chasco 2-2 0-0 4, Frongillo 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-6 0-0 0, Berens 0-1 0-0 0, Kiefer 0-1 0-0 0, Mayerhofer 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-3 1-2 4, Totals 21-59 6-8 54.
