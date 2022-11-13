Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. There will be holiday elves, 10 tons of snow, festive music and photos with Santa.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Pile Burn at Vandenberg Scheduled
The Vandenberg SFB Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed pile burn in November or December. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Second Suspect Arrested in Santa Maria Shooting
Case # SMPD22-0011291 - Shooting Investigation update. On 10/09/2022 at approximately 1823 hours, SMPD Officers responded to the area of Vine and Jewel regarding reports of a shooting that had occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle at the scene which had been struck by gunfire. The two female occupants...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Police Pursuit on Highway 166
Sheriff and CHP in pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 166. Last heard towards Cuyama. CHP tried a spike strip that failed. Sounded like SO initiated with CHP now taking the lead. SO says vehicle has stopped on Hwy 33, no other details. Not a lot of coverage back there.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: NOV 14
Week of November 14-18: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected government meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
OP ED: Do Not Compromise the Modoc Preserve
Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Applications Open for Youth Chef Apprentice Program
The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Chef Apprentice Program. The program, which has served approximately 300 participants since its inception in 2009, provides high school-aged students the chance to explore a culinary arts profession under the direct guidance of experienced professionals. Participants will learn foundational skills, including health and safety standards, food preparation techniques, and meal planning. During each class, participants prepare a multi-course meal they can take home to their families that evening. Several program graduates have gone on to build careers in the food service industry in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sears Sign Removed 4 Years Since Closing
Nearly four years since shuttering, the SEARS signs from the massive retail space next to the La Cumbre Plaza have come down. On November 6, Pip Marketing Signs Print of Goleta removed the decades old blue sign from the building at 3845 State Street. “Shoppers and visitors passing by the...
Comments / 0