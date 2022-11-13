ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Imanol Rayo’s Planned Feature ‘Dog Days’ to Examine Human Impact on Environment

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRXIZ_0j9LVDYf00

Imanol Rayo’s “Dog Days” promises to be an ambitious look at family, the challenges of adolescence, the impact of climate change and irreversible transformation.

The project, which won this year’s main prize at the Thessaloniki Film Festival ’s Crossroads Co-Production Forum, is the Basque filmmaker’s first original script. His previous films, including “Two Brothers” and “Death Knell,” were based on books.

Speaking to Variety , Rayo says the story’s origin lies in a phenomena that has been transpiring in Spain for a long time, namely the popularity of campsites located at reservoirs across the country, to where middle-class families flock during the summer holidays.

The reservoirs themselves, however, built in the last century during the reign of Francisco Franco, flooded and destroyed some 500 villages, forcibly displacing their populations. In recent years many of these submerged villages have reemerged due to dropping levels of water caused by the ongoing drought.

“The reconversion of a space expropriated long ago, which resulted in submerged villages and a rural exodus, into a space for vacation draws attention for its paradoxical nature,” Rayo says.

Describing it as “a sensual summer story” that combines themes of desire with family relationships, Rayo says the tale also reflects on the ways human intervention transforms the landscapes, habits and lives of ordinary people. The film weaves “three interrelated elements: a campsite, a reservoir, and the ruins of an old abandoned village.”

The campsite is about to be closed to make way for the reservoir’s expansion, an expropriation that echoes that of the village years ago and the resulting exodus of its inhabitants.

The story’s themes of irreversible change are also seen in the coming of age of Leire, the 15-year-old protagonist, in her family and in the actions of the engineer in charge of increasing the reservoir’s size.

Like “Two Brothers” and “Death Knell,” “Dog Days” deals with changing family dynamics.

“The traditional family has been a fundamental pillar in Basque and Spanish society,” Rayo explains. “There is a strong Judeo-Christian tradition and this has marked the country’s sociological paradigm.”

This tradition is very present in “Two Brothers,” set in the 1960s, but declining in “Death Knell,” which takes place a few decades later. “’Dog Days’ marks a turning point, as it portrays a family of today, and the paradigm shift is complete. The old values will be left behind, but part of society still resists adapting to the times.”

Rayo is also eager to examine the effects of climate change on an area very close to his heart, the region of Yesa in the northern province of Navarre.

“For me, in this case, before the story, even the characters, there are the spaces where the action will be located, the climate and it’s environment. … It’s a very special environment, very earthly but metaphysical at the same time. It reminds me of Monument Valley, and also of the magical Australian landscape of Peter Weir’s ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock.’”

The ongoing drought is devastating this area, he adds, noting that the authorities are in the process of heightening the Yesa Dam and expanding the reservoir.

Human beings are predators that have “been devouring resources without caring about the consequences in the medium or long term until now,” Rayo says. In order to deal with the effects of climate change, humans are “forced to squeeze even more out of those already scarce and vulnerable resources.”

It doesn’t rain, so more reservoirs are needed to store water for irrigation in traditionally rain-fed areas to irrigate very profitable crops that are exported but that do not generate local wealth or help the local population, Rayo argues. Instead, they are transported far away using fossil fuels for the benefit of the wealthy.

Rayo is planning to shoot the film in the area in 2024 if everything goes to plan.

While Rayo’s first two films garnered strong reviews and secured oversees distribution , the third, “Iñigo,” was a very personal work that has seen only limited distribution – it has mostly played in ecclesiastical venues and not in theaters or festivals – and has had little press coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKrWP_0j9LVDYf00
“Iñigo”

The film, which features Javier Godino as its sole actor and no dialogue, tells the 16th-century story of Ignatius of Loyola, a former soldier, who, after an injury in battle, undergoes a spiritual conversion, becoming a Catholic priest and co-founder of the Jesuit order. “Iñigo” premiered last year at the Basilica of Loyola in Azpeitia as part of the 500th anniversary of Saint Ignatius’ conversion.

“‘Iñigo’ closes a stage in my filmography,” says Rayo. “It is a very unique film, created outside the industry but with industrial means.”

Like “Dog Days,” “Iñigo” was produced by Iker Ganuza of Lamia Producciones, which is also distributing the film. It remains to be seen whether it will be released in the U.S.

“In principle, a specific distribution in the U.S. has not been contemplated, but we are open to it,” Rayo says.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Algeria’s First Animation Feature ‘Khamsa – The Well of Oblivion‘ to Screen in Red Sea Film Festival’s New Vision Section

Algeria’s first animation feature “Khamsa – The Well of Oblivion” by Khaled Chiheb (AKA Vynom), the tale of an amnesiac boy navigating in a strange land, will have its Middle East premiere at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival as part of the fest’s newly introduced New Vision section. Produced by Algeria’s D-Click Production, the story opens a window on Algerian culture. It follows an amnesiac boy called Adi who wakes up and finds himself down a dark well. After stumbling upon a gigantic underground temple and finding two strange creatures, he tries to regain his memory. To do this he...
Variety

William Shatner Says Bitter ‘Star Trek’ Co-Stars Slam Him for ‘Publicity’: George Takei ‘Has Never Stopped Blackening My Name’

William Shatner spoke out against his “Star Trek” co-stars in a recent interview with The Times UK while promoting his book, “Boldly Go, Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.” Several “Star Trek” actors have criticized Shatner over the years, with the late Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols once telling Shatner the cast found him “cold and arrogant.” Shatner writes in the book that he was “horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realized it.” George Takei, who starred opposite Shatner’s Captain Kirk as Sulu, has criticized Shatner for decades, most recently by publicly mocking Shatner’s space flight on Jeff Bezos’...
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
a-z-animals.com

What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?

What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
Tri-City Herald

Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia

A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher

A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions From Two Episodes Full of Bruising, Boozing and Big Belt Buckles

SPOILER ALERT: This contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” which premiered Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. “Yellowstone” has returned, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) won the race for governor. But don’t worry: He totally hates it! The position is completely in service of keeping his family’s land, despite the efforts of Market Equities and all the enemies the Dutton family has made along the way. Along for the ride are John’s kids: The iconic Beth (Kelly Reilly), who is ride or die for the family; human weasel Jamie (Wes Bentley), who has been neutered due to Beth’s blackmail after...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Christina Applegate Makes Emotional First Public Appearance After MS Diagnosis: ‘I Love You All So Much’

Christina Applegate attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14, which notably marked the Emmy winner’s first public appearance since disclosing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in spring 2021. Applegate was originally set to receive her star on the Walk of Fame in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. She announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter in 2021 amid production on the third and final season of her Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.” Prior to Applegate’s appearance, she was honored at the Walk of Fame ceremony by her “Married…with Children” co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Sagal...
Variety

CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime

The next star anchor of CNN may not even work there yet. Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN declined to make executives...
Variety

Voldemort Returns? Ralph Fiennes Would Play ‘Harry Potter’ Villain Again: ‘No Question About It’

After Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav mentioned the possibility of working with J.K. Rowling on more “Harry Potter” content, Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes expressed his interest in reprising his villainous role in the Wizarding World. “Sure, of course,” Fiennes told Variety when asked if he wants to play Voldemort again. If Warner Bros. or Rowling called him to join future “Harry Potter” projects, Fiennes said he would jump right in: “No question about it.” Fiennes spoke with Variety on the red carpet at the New York premiere of “The Menu,” in which he plays madman celebrity chef Julian Slowik, who prepares...
Variety

John Oliver Says It’s Funny ‘Watching Elon Musk Destroy Twitter’: ‘$44 Billion Being Set on Fire’

Childlike wonder and imagination took the stage on Monday night during the annual Only Make Believe gala at the St. James Theatre. Only Make Believe has brought interactive theater to over 60 children’s hospitals and special education facilities across the East Coast. Hosted by John Oliver, the 80-minute charity event featured colorful performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars.  During his opening monologue, Oliver quipped about participating in Zoom benefits during the pandemic and how the Broadway ones “were sometimes some of the worst.” He also highlighted some “astonishing” examples of people using their Twitter Blue verification check marks to troll companies. “Let...
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Oldest Fish Trap Ever Found in North America Discovered in Alaska

Scientists in Alaska recently found the oldest fishing trap, dating 11,000 years ago. The team from both robotics company Sunfish Inc. and Sealaska Heritage Institute discovered the fishing trap in Shakan Bay on the west side of Prince of Wales Island. The weir was first found using sonar in 2010 but has now been confirmed as a former fish trap.
ALASKA STATE
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy