Kansas State

Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
After election marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Kan. GOP wants to sanction Republicans who signed Pyle petition

TOPEKA — Independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle’s post-election critique of why Republican Derek Schmidt lost to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly did nothing to soothe Kansas Republican Party leaders frustrated by Pyle’s insurgent conservative campaign. Kelly prevailed with 490,208 or 49% of the vote to Schmidt’s 470,243 or...
ED. FRONTLINES: Do K–12 teachers have academic freedom?

In a poll published in the November 2, 2022 Education Week, a large sample of teachers, principals and district leaders were asked “Do you support or oppose state government restrictions on K-12 teaching, curriculum, and/or reading materials involving the following subjects?” Only 23% supported restrictions on teaching about slavery, 24% about the Holocaust, 26% on ethnicity/race, 27% about religion, 31% on politics or sex ed, and 32% supported restrictions on gender/sexual orientation.
