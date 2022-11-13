Read full article on original website
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
Kansas to receive $15M from $3.1B opioid settlement against Walmart
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday announced that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas as part of a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
After election marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Voters refuse to increase Kan. legislature’s power over agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The Associated Press called the election on Tuesday, a week after Election Day. Voters...
Refusal to remove ‘divisive’ books could be demise of Kan. library
ST. MARYS — Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All...
Kan. GOP wants to sanction Republicans who signed Pyle petition
TOPEKA — Independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle’s post-election critique of why Republican Derek Schmidt lost to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly did nothing to soothe Kansas Republican Party leaders frustrated by Pyle’s insurgent conservative campaign. Kelly prevailed with 490,208 or 49% of the vote to Schmidt’s 470,243 or...
ED. FRONTLINES: Do K–12 teachers have academic freedom?
In a poll published in the November 2, 2022 Education Week, a large sample of teachers, principals and district leaders were asked “Do you support or oppose state government restrictions on K-12 teaching, curriculum, and/or reading materials involving the following subjects?” Only 23% supported restrictions on teaching about slavery, 24% about the Holocaust, 26% on ethnicity/race, 27% about religion, 31% on politics or sex ed, and 32% supported restrictions on gender/sexual orientation.
