Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 20

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since Sept. 20 today, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.512.

The average price has dropped 36 times in 39 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing 98.2 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price information service. The average price is 1.6 cents less than one week ago and 74.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 85.5 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped to its lowest amount since Sept. 19, decreasing 1.1 cents to $5.404. It has dropped 33 times in 39 days since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.055, including 2.1 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 1.3 cents less than one week ago and 74.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 77.7 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fourth consecutive day following a run of six increases in seven days totaling 4 cents, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.776. It is 2.4 cents less than one week ago and 13.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 36.2 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.24 lower than the record of $5.016 set June 14.

Long Beach, CA
The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

