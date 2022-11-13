FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.

