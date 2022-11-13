Read full article on original website
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tulare County (Tulare County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash at Avenue 264 and Road 156 at 3 p.m. According to the authorities, a sedan stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and traveled in the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
foxla.com
Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen
CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
KMJ
Fedex Truck Catches Fire In Clovis, Only A Few Packages Destroyed
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
KMJ
Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
Man hit and killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says the man was walking in the road when he stepped in the path of the car.
yourcentralvalley.com
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
KMPH.com
Injured child leads rescuers to mother's crashed car
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — An injured 10-year-old child helped to lead rescuers to her mother’s crashed car Sunday night in Visalia. According to authorities, the 10-year-old girl walked over half a mile to a gas station around 10:00 p.m. to tell somebody that her mother had been drinking and had crashed their SUV.
Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 arrested in Fresno parking lot shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday in a Fresno parking lot, police say. According to officers, at around 6:00 p.m. Southwest Policing District officers responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3611 South Northpointe Drive regarding a shooting in the parking lot. […]
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
Wrong Way SUV on 710 Freeway Causes Serious Traffic Collision, Multiple Injuries
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple people were injured, two reported trapped in a traffic collision involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the 710 Freeway early Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol South Los Angeles Station received multiple 911 calls around 2:15 a.m., Nov. 12, of a black...
KMPH.com
Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
KMPH.com
Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
Authorities stand off with hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita
A standoff with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita shut down roads lanes of the 14 Freeway Saturday night. A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but they were later reopened. CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
