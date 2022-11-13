ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen

CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
CERRITOS, CA
KMJ

Fedex Truck Catches Fire In Clovis, Only A Few Packages Destroyed

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
Key News Network

Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
LANCASTER, CA
KMPH.com

Injured child leads rescuers to mother's crashed car

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — An injured 10-year-old child helped to lead rescuers to her mother’s crashed car Sunday night in Visalia. According to authorities, the 10-year-old girl walked over half a mile to a gas station around 10:00 p.m. to tell somebody that her mother had been drinking and had crashed their SUV.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
AVENAL, CA
KMPH.com

Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Authorities stand off with hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita

A standoff with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita shut down roads lanes of the 14 Freeway Saturday night. A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but they were later reopened. CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
FRESNO, CA

