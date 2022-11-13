ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
HURON, CA
KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: The Pipeline

It’s been impossible to miss the headlines about fentanyl-related deaths. Across the country, the synthetic opioid, often illicitly manufactured and mixed with other drugs, has wreaked havoc in communities across the country. Riverside County is a major pipeline for illegal fentanyl shipments coming from Mexico’s border to the United...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID Cases Rise as Winter Approaches

COVID numbers in San Francisco and in California are going up. This is expected by health experts as we approach the winter months. But is it rising to a level where people should change their plans from doing things like going out to eat? Several people spoke to NBC Bay Area Friday and gave their thoughts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline

(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy