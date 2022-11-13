Scotland denied first ever win over New Zealand as Barretts combine late on

Stuart Hogg, centre, rues Scotland’s missed opportunity to beat the All Blacks.

They did everything but take their chances; they did everything but hold their nerve as history tempted them. In short, they did everything you can’t do against the All Blacks. And so the hunt goes on.

One of the two teams that invented international rugby 151 years ago, Scotland have still not beaten New Zealand. Here they dominated for all but the first 10 minutes and the last. In between they cut New Zealand time and again, they worked their way to within inches of the tryline, but that killer blow …

An unfortunate pattern developed whereby the referee, with Scotland swarming on the All Blacks’ line, blew his whistle and pointed skywards and the crowd roared to celebrate a try. Only to realise in time that he had actually awarded a penalty against them, another nuggety flanker in black – often the excellent Dalton Papalii – having forced his way over the ball.

There has surely never been a better time for Scotland to prevail. These All Blacks are not of the same aura as previous iterations. They self-evidently can be beaten – and Scotland can beat teams here.

Finn Russell returned to the fold and pulled strings well, kicking accurately from the tee. Scotland’s wingers, little and large, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, were lethal in their different ways.

And the game soared on the back of it. By the 10-minute mark, New Zealand were 14-0 up; by the 15-minute mark it was 14-14, Murrayfield’s mood transformed.

These days, the notion of a Scotland victory over the All Blacks is not so outlandish, no matter the detail of that history. Well, such notions were seemingly extinguished within minutes of the start. The first try was almost an embarrassment, a return to the bad old days, it looked so easy, perfunctory almost. New Zealand sent the game’s first penalty to the corner, secured the line-out, drove it a bit, and Samisoni Taukei’aho bustled his way over with ease.

Their second, four minutes later, was only slightly less depressing for the Scots. This time at least they were asking questions with ball in hand, only for an All Black back-row forward to spirit the ball away – twice – before the backs did the same. Very, very familiar. Mark Telea finished for a try on his debut, collecting Beauden Barrett’s cross-kick. Murrayfield was silent. Not again.

But there’s more to Scotland now – and quite possibly less to the All Blacks. The home side continued to attack. A lovely inside ball released Stuart Hogg for a chip and chase. He had seemingly beaten the cover, only to be tackled off the ball by Anton Lienert-Brown – penalty try and yellow card.

Two minutes later, Scotland were in again, Graham in brilliant style. The interception of David Havili’s hopeful pass to Barrett was easy enough, but then he managed to burn away from Caleb Clarke and round Jordie Barrett. Scotland were level.

Theirs was the momentum, dominating the second quarter. Graham was nearly in again for an even more spectacular score, but his foot clipped the line. Scotland’s attacking line-out had the All Blacks creaking. They should have scored more, but had to settle for just the one penalty, which Finn Russell kicked for a 17-14 lead at the break.

By the hour mark, he had extended that lead to nine points with two further penalties. Again, Scotland dominated the quarter completely, again venturing to within inches of New Zealand’s line, again only for the referee’s arm to encourage the crowd to erupt in vain. At least Scotland had a lead of more than one score as the game entered the final quarter.

A patched-up Darcy Graham attacks New Zealand’s defence. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Showing that minds can bend in virgin territory, Hogg missed a high ball, and the All Blacks worked their way into the Scottish half. A penalty at a scrum gave Jordie Barrett the chance to pull New Zealand back to within six, the All Blacks’ first points since the seventh minute.

The turning point came with quarter of an hour to go. New Zealand were pressing in front of Scotland’s posts, when Jack Dempsey, on in the first half for the injured Hamish Watson, knocked on in the tackle, one of those ones that will rarely be given the benefit of the doubt. He was shown yellow, the All Blacks set a scrum, and Scott Barrett drove over from close range. His brother Jordie landed the conversion to restore New Zealand’s lead.

With five minutes remaining and the clock on Dempsey’s visit to the sin bin ticking down, New Zealand put the game to bed. The penalty count had turned decisively in their favour now. Soon they were working Shannon Frizell down the left, then swung it back to the right where Rieko Ioane put Telea over for his second. Jordie Barrett converted from the touchline. Scotland’s agony goes on.