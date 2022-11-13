ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Scotland denied first ever win over New Zealand as Barretts combine late on

By Michael Aylwin at BT Murrayfield
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgb4h_0j9LUQtV00
Stuart Hogg, centre, rues Scotland’s missed opportunity to beat the All Blacks.

They did everything but take their chances; they did everything but hold their nerve as history tempted them. In short, they did everything you can’t do against the All Blacks. And so the hunt goes on.

One of the two teams that invented international rugby 151 years ago, Scotland have still not beaten New Zealand. Here they dominated for all but the first 10 minutes and the last. In between they cut New Zealand time and again, they worked their way to within inches of the tryline, but that killer blow …

An unfortunate pattern developed whereby the referee, with Scotland swarming on the All Blacks’ line, blew his whistle and pointed skywards and the crowd roared to celebrate a try. Only to realise in time that he had actually awarded a penalty against them, another nuggety flanker in black – often the excellent Dalton Papalii – having forced his way over the ball.

There has surely never been a better time for Scotland to prevail. These All Blacks are not of the same aura as previous iterations. They self-evidently can be beaten – and Scotland can beat teams here.

Finn Russell returned to the fold and pulled strings well, kicking accurately from the tee. Scotland’s wingers, little and large, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, were lethal in their different ways.

And the game soared on the back of it. By the 10-minute mark, New Zealand were 14-0 up; by the 15-minute mark it was 14-14, Murrayfield’s mood transformed.

These days, the notion of a Scotland victory over the All Blacks is not so outlandish, no matter the detail of that history. Well, such notions were seemingly extinguished within minutes of the start. The first try was almost an embarrassment, a return to the bad old days, it looked so easy, perfunctory almost. New Zealand sent the game’s first penalty to the corner, secured the line-out, drove it a bit, and Samisoni Taukei’aho bustled his way over with ease.

Their second, four minutes later, was only slightly less depressing for the Scots. This time at least they were asking questions with ball in hand, only for an All Black back-row forward to spirit the ball away – twice – before the backs did the same. Very, very familiar. Mark Telea finished for a try on his debut, collecting Beauden Barrett’s cross-kick. Murrayfield was silent. Not again.

But there’s more to Scotland now – and quite possibly less to the All Blacks. The home side continued to attack. A lovely inside ball released Stuart Hogg for a chip and chase. He had seemingly beaten the cover, only to be tackled off the ball by Anton Lienert-Brown – penalty try and yellow card.

Two minutes later, Scotland were in again, Graham in brilliant style. The interception of David Havili’s hopeful pass to Barrett was easy enough, but then he managed to burn away from Caleb Clarke and round Jordie Barrett. Scotland were level.

Theirs was the momentum, dominating the second quarter. Graham was nearly in again for an even more spectacular score, but his foot clipped the line. Scotland’s attacking line-out had the All Blacks creaking. They should have scored more, but had to settle for just the one penalty, which Finn Russell kicked for a 17-14 lead at the break.

By the hour mark, he had extended that lead to nine points with two further penalties. Again, Scotland dominated the quarter completely, again venturing to within inches of New Zealand’s line, again only for the referee’s arm to encourage the crowd to erupt in vain. At least Scotland had a lead of more than one score as the game entered the final quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zc0Hd_0j9LUQtV00
A patched-up Darcy Graham attacks New Zealand’s defence. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Showing that minds can bend in virgin territory, Hogg missed a high ball, and the All Blacks worked their way into the Scottish half. A penalty at a scrum gave Jordie Barrett the chance to pull New Zealand back to within six, the All Blacks’ first points since the seventh minute.

The turning point came with quarter of an hour to go. New Zealand were pressing in front of Scotland’s posts, when Jack Dempsey, on in the first half for the injured Hamish Watson, knocked on in the tackle, one of those ones that will rarely be given the benefit of the doubt. He was shown yellow, the All Blacks set a scrum, and Scott Barrett drove over from close range. His brother Jordie landed the conversion to restore New Zealand’s lead.

With five minutes remaining and the clock on Dempsey’s visit to the sin bin ticking down, New Zealand put the game to bed. The penalty count had turned decisively in their favour now. Soon they were working Shannon Frizell down the left, then swung it back to the right where Rieko Ioane put Telea over for his second. Jordie Barrett converted from the touchline. Scotland’s agony goes on.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final

Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
The Guardian

Three things with Emma Watkins: ‘I lost something precious but it eventually came back to me’

In 2012 Emma Watkins became the first female member of the Wiggles, ushering in a new era for the beloved children’s group. Last year she relinquished her role as the Yellow Wiggle – handing her skivvy to newcomer Tsehay Hawkins – but Watkins hasn’t stopped performing. In August she debuted her new character, Emma Memma, who incorporatesAuslan into her YouTube videos – a passion point for the children’s entertainer. She has also been busy narrating Reef School, an ABC kids’ series that explores the underwater world of an Australian coral reef and its marine life.
The Independent

Johnny Sexton would prefer to beat Australia than be named world player of the year

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insists he would rather beat Australia than be crowned world player of the year.Fly-half Sexton has declared himself fit to face the Wallabies after missing last weekend’s underwhelming 35-17 success over Fiji due to a dead leg.The influential 37-year-old has guided his country to a Six Nations Triple Crown, a historic tour win in New Zealand, the top of the global rankings and victory over world champions South Africa this year.He was previously named World Rugby’s player of the year in 2018 but, ahead of Saturday’s autumn finale in Dublin, said he is more interested in...
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Guardian

The Guardian

501K+
Followers
115K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy