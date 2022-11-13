ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon welcomes his 11th child Beautiful, his third with Abby De La Rosa

By Pauline Villegas
 3 days ago
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third child together on Friday.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

  • Nick Cannon announced Saturday he welcomed his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, on Friday.
  • Beautiful is Cannon's third child with Abby De La Rosa, mother of 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion.
  • De La Rosa confirmed she was carrying Cannon's child Tuesday in an Instagram story.

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Saturday on Instagram. Beautiful is Cannon's third child with radio personality Abby De La Rosa . The two welcomed twins Zion and Zillion in June 2021.

The "Wild 'N Out" host penned a touching message to De La Rosa in the Instagram post's caption. "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed," the radio and television host wrote.

Cannon thanked De La Rosa for her strength throughout the process. "Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration," Cannon wrote to the mother of three of his children.

"BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!" he continued.

De La Rosa confirmed she was pregnant with Cannon's baby on Tuesday in an Instagram story, according to the Los Angeles Times. She reposted a photo from the account @libras.society that said "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years ... be careful." In her repost, De La Rosa added "damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick ... I see no lies here smh. y'all be safe out there" and included a laughing emoji.

Beautiful was born days after model Alyssa Scott announced she was expecting her second child with Cannon. On November 3, Scott took to Instagram to share a maternity shoot with the television personality and captioned the photo "a BLESSING." The baby is expected to arrive sometime next year and will be Cannon's 12th child.

Scott and Cannon's firstborn child Zen died at 5 months old from brain cancer on December 5, 2021. Their son's death inspired Cannon and Scott to start Zen's Light , a pediatric healthcare foundation.

Canon's other children include 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey, and three children with model Brittany Bell: Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 1, and Rise Messiah, 1 month. In June, Cannon welcomed a son named Legendary Love Cannon, his first child with model Bre Tiesi . The host announced the birth of his daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model Lanisha Cole in September .

Linda B Spivey-Elliott
3d ago

Why is all these women having babies by him I know he can take care of them My God all these children raised up in separate homes

