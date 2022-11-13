Bills announce quarterback Josh Allen is listed active against Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. He was officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Friday afternoon.

Entering week 10 of the NFL season, Allen is fourth in the league in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns.

Allen has not missed a game since 2018 when he missed four games with a similar elbow injury.